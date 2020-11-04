(Needpix)

Americans search for nearby liquor stores, French fries as they await election results

Presidential election results not yet known

Nervous Americans turned to comfort food and drinking as they awaited results in the most fraught election in recent U.S. history.

According to Google, although the most searched term around the world on Tuesday night (Nov. 3) was “election,” Americans were also looking for dinner.

The search engine said that “Fries near me” and “liquor store near me” hit all-time highs. Searches for nearby pizza, Chinese food, sushi and Mexican cuisine also did well.

As races tightened across the U.S. on Wednesday, searches shifted away from food to focus solely on election results election results.

As of late Wednesday afternoon, former Vice-President Joe Biden holds a lead, although it will be days before all ballots are counted.

