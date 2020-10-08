Loofie Saves Halloween is an interactive children’s book developed by South Surrey moms Lori Russell and Lu Lee Kombe. (Contributed graphic)

B.C. moms pen book to help kids have a safe and spooky Halloween

Loofie Saves Halloween offers option for keeping the day safe and fun, authors say

A pair of South Surrey moms aiming to ease the stress of Halloween in a pandemic have released a kids book that offers up an alternative to traditional trick-or-treating.

Loofie Saves Halloween, co-authored by Lori Russell and Lu Lee Kombe, is about making sure every child can enjoy the spooky day while staying safe and healthy, a news release issued Thursday (Oct. 8) states.

“We have felt the stress of trying to plan a safe Halloween for our little ones, and we know other parents are also in this situation,” Russell said in the release.

“We want to make sure every child can celebrate Halloween 2020… especially those that are immunocompromised and cannot trick-or-treat.”

Loofie Saves Halloween is intended to be read to kids by a parent or caregiver prior to the spooky day. Then, come Oct. 31, have the main character, Loofie the Candy Monster, hide Halloween candy indoors for the youngsters to seek out while in costume.

It’s “an interactive children’s book that will have kids playing eye spy to look for candy in the pictures, and around their own home.”

Kombe, who also illustrated the 24-page paperback, described it as “think Easter Bunny meets that little guy who hangs out on a shelf and Christmas time!”

It is available on Amazon for $17.29.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BooksCoronavirusSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Loofie Saves Halloween is an interactive children’s book developed by South Surrey moms Lori Russell and Lu Lee Kombe. (Contributed graphic)

Previous story
PHOTOS: B.C. priests host drive-thru pet blessings to mark St. Francis Day
Next story
COVID-19: B.C.’s top doctor to receive honorary degree from Royal Roads University

Just Posted

Port Hardy RCMP announce charges in three separate drug busts

‘There are people in our community that are preying on the vulnerable’

Port McNeill Curling Club will open for league play in November

‘We would welcome any of the players from Port Hardy to come down and join this season’

North Island identified as highly sensitive to oil spills, despite low probabilty

“A little bit of oil in a very sensitive area can have big impact. It’s worth being concerned about.”

Tons of old photographs found scattered under a bridge near Port Hardy

“Why would they be dumped like that?”

Local mom delivers north Island’s first home birth baby in 30 years, in the middle of a pandemic

Midwives have made home birth possible again, and COVID-19 is making them more appealing than ever

B.C. passes 10,000 COVID-19 cases since beginning of pandemic

110 new cases, one new death, Dr. Bonnie Henry reports

B.C. party leaders talk taxes, housing at board of trade event

The board says more than 150,000 jobs have been lost in Greater Vancouver

American Indigenous group, province argue over cross-border rights at Canada’s top court

The case of Richard Desautel was heard in Ottawa

Island community goes for less glare from streetlights

The plan for BC Hydro is to start converting lights in November

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Overdose advisory issued for Cowichan Valley

Drug users are warned to take steps to protect themselves

Nearly half of parents are willing to accept ‘less rigorous’ testing of COVID vaccine: UBC

There are currently more than 180 COVID-19 vaccine candidates in development

Nightclubs are banned, but a Lower Mainland sex club is open during COVID-19

‘Lifestyle club’ says its pandemic precautions keep participants safe

Vancouver Island SAR teams join forces to extract injured mountaineers from a glacier

Injured mountaineers rescued from the side of a glacier in Strathcona Park

Most Read