Bachelor in Paradise couple visits Greater Victoria top spots over winter holidays

Joe Amabile (left) and Serena Pitt took a tour of Victoria’s top spots over the holidays. (Joe Amabile/Instagram)

A pair of reality TV contestants spent the holidays in Victoria, proving even celebrities can’t resist the B.C. capital’s unique charm.

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt, who appeared on the most recent season of popular dating show Bachelor in Paradise, enjoyed a few days in the city. The recently-engaged couple shared photos and videos of their post-Christmas visit on Instagram, and quite a few well-known destinations appeared.

A series of photos posted to Pitt’s Instagram showed the pair at the Fairmont Empress, and featured its namesake purple gin made by Victoria Distillers.

Another popular eatery, Il Terrazzo, was featured in a video posted to Pitt’s Instagram story.

A classic Victoria trip wouldn’t be complete without a visit to the Butchart Gardens, and according to Amabile’s social media the pair took a nightime stroll through the grounds on Boxing Day.

He also shared a shot of Chinatown’s Don Mee restaurant, known for its dim sum and seafood.

