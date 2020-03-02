Black Press Media finalists to head to the B.C. and Yukon journalism awards

Publications receive nods in dozens of categories

FILE – Abbotsford News editor Andy Holota takes home the columnist award at the 2017 Ma Murrays. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

More than 20 Black Press Media journalists and publications are up for this year’s Ma Murray awards.

Hosted by the the BC & Yukon Community News Media Association, the awards honour and celebrate the work of community journalists across the province for advertising, photography, writing and overall newspaper excellence.

The winners will be announced at the River Rock Casino Resort in Richmond on Saturday, April 25, 2020.

Here are the Black Press Media finalists:

NEWSPAPER EXCELLENCE AWARD, CATEGORY A

Keremeos, The Review

Revelstoke Review

Tofino-Ucluelet Westerly News

NEWSPAPER EXCELLENCE AWARD, CATEGORY B

• Hope Standard

• North Island Gazette

• Salmon Arm Observer

NEWSPAPER EXCELLENCE AWARD, CATEGORY D

• Alberni Valley News

NEWSPAPER EXCELLENCE AWARD, CATEGORY E

• Parksville/Qualicum Beach News

NEWSPAPER EXCELLENCE AWARD, CATEGORY F

• Langley Advance Times

NEWSPAPER EXCELLENCE AWARD, CATEGORY G

• Peace Arch News

• Surrey Now-Leader

ARTS & CULTURE WRITING AWARD

• Victoria News, Nicole Crescenzi – Artwork captures refugee’s journey

Aberdeen Publishing COLUMNIST AWARD

• Chilliwack Progress, Paul Henderson – In the mushy middle between mad and sad

• Summerland Review, John Arendt – Asterisks hide w*ords in book titles

Black Family EDITORIAL AWARD

• Cowichan Valley Citizen, Andrea Rondeau – Transparency?

• Yukon News, Ashley Joannou – Lessons learned from flushing $35 million

FortisBC ENVIRONMENTAL WRITING AWARD

• Alberni Valley News, Susan Quinn – Rainy Bay ‘citizen scientist’ documents shark necropsy

Tinhorn Creek Vineyards FEATURE ARTICLE AWARD, OVER 25,000

• Abbotsford News, Vikki Hopes – After the fall

Vancouver Fraser Port Authority FEATURE ARTICLE AWARD, UNDER 25,000

• Keremeos, The Review, Tara Bowie – Keremeos man chooses death with dignified party –

music, whiskey and cigars included

• Nelson Star, Tyler Harper – Pineapple Man limbos into the sunset

Tinhorn Creek Vineyards FEATURE SERIES AWARD

• Victoria News, Katherine Engqvist & Victoria News – Be Ready

FortisBC OUTDOOR RECREATION WRITING AWARD

• Nanaimo News Bulletin, Nicholas Pescod – Nanaimo woman goes ‘plogging’ for litter by the river

• Revelstoke Review, Liam Harrap – The war over Sunnyside

River Rock Casino Resort SPORTS WRITING AWARD

• Abbotsford News, Ben Lypka – Cascades coaching chaos at University of Fraser Valley wrestling program

• Peace Arch News, Nick Greenizan – ‘No one can deny the benefits’: coach

FEATURE PHOTO AWARD, OVER 25,000

• Campbell River Mirror, Marissa Tiel – Air Time

• Peace Arch News, Tracy Holmes – Golden moment

Trans Mountain FEATURE PHOTO AWARD, UNDER 25,000

• Revelstoke Review, Liam Harrap – Athletes with spinal injuries paddled and biked from Revelstoke to Nelson

• Yukon News, Jackie Hong – Clouds

• Yukon News, Crystal Schick – How does a bear cross the road?

PHOTO ESSAY AWARD

• Chilliwack Progress, Jenna Hauck – Baby yoga

PORTRAIT/PERSONALITY PHOTO AWARD

• Fernie Free Press, Phil McLachlan – For the sake of tradition

• Parksville/Qualicum Beach News, Cloe Logan – Winter wonder

• Williams Lake Tribune, Monica Lamb-Yorski – Best buds

SPORTS PHOTO AWARD, OVER 25,000

• Peace Arch News, Aaron Hinks – Youth ball teams hit field at Canada Cup

HUB International SPORTS PHOTO AWARD, UNDER 25,000

• Salmon Arm Observer, Lachlan Labere – Ring masters

• Smithers, Interior News, Thom Barker – Novice Roughstock

SPOT NEWS PHOTO AWARD, OVER 25,000

• Cowichan Valley Citizen, Sarah Simpson – Fire destroys 5 school buses

• Penticton Western News, Mark D. Brett – Homeless setting up camp in greenspace

SPOT NEWS PHOTO AWARD, UNDER 25,000

• Mission City Record, Kevin Mills – Overdose emergency

• Smithers, Interior News, Thom Barker – Fire!

• Yukon News, Crystal Schick – Crash

KPU BREAKING NEWS VIDEO AWARD

• Alberni Valley News, Katya Slepian & Ashley Wadhwani – Investigators focus hunt for suspected B.C. killers back to Gillam, Man

• Kelowna Capital News, Twila Amato, Michael Rodriguez & Paul Clarke – Firefighters battling house fire in Kelowna

KPU FEATURE VIDEO AWARD

• Kelowna Capital News, Twila Amato – Downtown association crew checks on those sleeping rough

• Salmon Arm Observer, Cameron Thomson – Salmon Arm firefighters put their skills to the test

• Yukon News, Crystal Schick – The girls in the boys’ club: female players join Yukon Rivermen roster

KPU MULTIMEDIA BREAKING NEWS STORY AWARD

• Abbotsford News, Ben Lypka & Kevin MacDonald – One person arrested at protest at Abbotsford pig farm

• Alberni Valley News, Ashley Wadhwani – Fugitives confessed to all three B.C. murders, planned to flee to Europe or Africa

• Williams Lake Tribune, Angie Mindus – “They’re hearing us nos’: Cariboo leaders leave UBCM

KPU MULTIMEDIA SERIES AWARD

• Surrey Now-Leader, Lauren Collins & Amy Reid – Squeezing students in

• Yukon News, Crystal Schick & John Hopkins-Hill – Yukon Quest competitors

AD DESIGN AWARD, OVER 25,000

• Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Jackie Brittain – Golden Meadows Honey Farm

NEWSPAPER PROMOTION AWARD

• Prince Rupert, The Northern View, Todd Hamilton & team – Newspapers matter

• Saanich News, Janet Gairdner & Heather Kohler – Ignite your business with Saanich News

• Vanderhoof, Omineca Express, Evan Fentiman – Fed up with hearing about deals that are only half true

Concord Pacific MA MURRAY COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARD

• North Shore News, Andy Prest – North Shore Sports Hall of Fame

• Peace Arch News, Dwayne Weidendorf, Steve Scott & Brenda Anderson – White Rock Pier restoration campaign

• Prince Rupert, The Northern View, Melissa Boutilier & team – Northern View Tyee Fishing Derby

Coast Capital Savings NEW JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR

• Goldstream News Gazette, Shalu Mehta

• Kelowna Capital News, Michael Rodriguez

• Joti Grewal, Langley Advance Times

SPECIAL PUBLICATIONS AWARD, OVER 25,000

• Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Lisa Craik, Cheryl Ariken & sales team – Bijou Lifestyle Magazine – Spring Edition 2019

SPECIAL PUBLICATIONS AWARD, UNDER 25,000

• Oak Bay News, Janet Gairdner, Susan Lundy, Lia Crowe & Lily Chan – Tweed Magazine

BC Care Providers Association SPECIAL SECTION AWARD, OVER 25,000

• Campbell River Mirror, Kristi Pellegrin – Local Hero Awards 2019

• Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Lisa Craik, sales team & editoral team – A-List 2019

BC Care Providers Association SPECIAL SECTION AWARD, UNDER 25,000

• Fernie Free Press, Jennifer Cronin & Bonny McLardy – Canada Remembers D-Day Anniversary 75th

• Pique Newsmagazine, Whitney Sobool, Jon Parris & team – Canada Day

• Revelstoke Review, Myles Williamson – Moonlight Madness

A full list of all the winners can be found here: https://bccommunitynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/2020-finalists-web.pdf.

Awards