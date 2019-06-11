Mid-life crisis? Fulfilling a childhood dream? Buy your own dinosaur fossil for as low as $7. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)

Buy your own dinosaur fossil for as low as $7

T-rex fossils are all sold out

You can fulfill your Ross Geller like dreams and get your hands on your very own dinosaur fossil as long as you’re willing to dish out some cash.

READ ALSO: A passion for fossils births traveling dinosaur show

Sites like fossilera.com and Jurassic-dreams.com specialize in fossil collection and market the old bones for those willing to pay the price.

According to FossilEar’s website dino-bone’s range from $7 to $2,695 depending on the size and type of fossil, while Jurassic Dreams prices it’s fossils anywhere from $9.50 to $32,500.

READ ALSO: First B.C. dinosaur skull discovered near Tumbler Ridge

They even have sub categories for different types of dinosaurs — all the T-rex fossils are currently sold out but not to fear, you can get a prehistoric megalodon shark tooth for a steal of $412.50.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kiefer Sutherland asks Doug Ford to stop using grandfather Tommy Douglas’s name

Just Posted

20th Anniversary of Family Fishing Weekend coming to North Island

Choice of 14 events held on Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands

Northern Sea Wolf arrives a year late for open house in Port Hardy

“It’s been a long wait to see the Northern Sea Wolf arrive in town”

Port Hardy Chamber of Commerce moves back home after having to relocate due to a flood

“We truly appreciate your patience over the past few months”

Resident wants to expand Port McNeill marina’s current operations

The plan to expand operations that was presented to council remains in the concept stage.

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: A beautiful sunset out at Rupert Arm

I was talking to a friend, turned around towards the water and there was this scene in perfect light

Stayin’ Alive: Warriors edge Raptors to force Game 6 in NBA Finals

Toronto had lead late before falling 106-105 at home

Edmonton murder trial hears toddler went from chunky, happy to skin and bones

19-month old Anthony Joseph Raine was left to die outside a church, the court heard

US Catholic bishops convene to confront sex-abuse crisis

Leaders say they ‘face the task of rooting the evil of sexual abuse from the church’

Canfor’s B.C. sawmills shutting down for another 2-6 weeks

All but one curtailing production due to poor lumber economics

Likely first targets of plastics ban? Styrofoam takeout boxes and straws

The process to implement a federal ban on a product usually taking two to four years

Is Trans Mountain a pipeline to prosperity for Indigenous communities?

B.C., Alberta revenue sharing embraced by small, rural, poor first nations

Farm fields in Nanaimo catch fire after explosion

Crews from North Cedar and Cranberry volunteer fire departments called to Brightman Road on Monday

Fans pumped for potentially championship-clinching Raptors game tonight

It’s the first time a Canadian team has had a chance at winning the NBA finals

Genocide against Indigenous women and girls ‘obvious,’ says chief commissioner

Andrew Scheer rejection that conclusion from the inquiry

Most Read