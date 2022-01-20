Camping reservations open for Pacific Rim National Park Reserve

Kayakers enjoy a spot of sun and a paradisiacal beach during a trip to the Broken Group Islands in Tseshaht First Nation territory. (Pacific Rim National Park Reserve photo)

Reservations for overnight adventures within the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve (PRNPR) are now open.

Online bookings for Green Point Campground and the Broken Group Islands opened Jan. 20 at 8 a.m. and hiking spots for the West Coast Trail opened Jan. 21 at 8 a.m.

“This year we intend to open up everything from May 1 to Thanksgiving. Knock on wood… And we will be working very closely with the First Nations communities to make sure everyone is safe,” said Park Reserve acting superintendent Dave Tovell.

“We’re just really excited. COVID has revived Canada’s love for camping. Make sure you get on early. Login around 7:30 a.m. or 7:45,” he said.

While spots for Green Point Campground on Long Beach get snatched up in a matter of hours, Tovell encourages folks to keep checking the site.

“There are still weekends in May and September and early June that are open and there are always cancellations. Always keep checking back the site. You never know,” he said, adding that people can also book tours of the Broken Group Islands in Tseshaht First Nation territory with local tour companies.

“They will do the bookings for you. Go out with a guided tour operator and see something spectacular.”

All Parks Canada fees went up on Jan. 1, 2022 by about 4.2 per cent to account for inflation. An annual family park entry pass is now $104.50 and a site at Green Point is now $34.50/night. The revenue increases flow directly back into projects within the PRNPR, like: revitalizing the boardwalk on the Nuu-chah-nulth trail, repairing cable cars on the West Coast Trail and purchasing new picnic tables for Green Point, enhancing cleaning protocols, and the shorebird monitoring program.

Tovell went on to note that the PRNPR’s 25-km paved multi-use trail will also be fully open this summer with some sections being open in the spring.

Reservations can be made at reservation.pc.gc.ca or through the call centre 1-877-737-3783.

