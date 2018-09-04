Chair, knives and bottle caps: 3 anglers clean up B.C. lake by magnet fishing

Magnet fishing helps clean up B.C. waters as detectors hope to find neat gadgets and trinkets

Knives, bottle caps and a chair were just a few of the items a group of anglers came across in Chemainus Lake this weekend.

But their catch of the day wasn’t disappointing for the three men – in fact, just the opposite, according to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service.

The trio were using magnets tied to the end of the string, collecting garbage along the bottom of the lake. Magnet fishing is often used as a way to find underwater treasure and metal gadgets.

The group included YouTuber Gaffle Bab, who uploads videos showcasing some of his most prized finds through magnet fishing and detecting across Vancouver Island.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Quiz: How much do you really know about Labour Day?

Just Posted

Wrap up your summer on one of Vancouver Island’s best beaches

Big read: Fourteen picture-perfect places to catch a few rays this long weekend

Quiz: How much do you really know about Labour Day?

Take this interactive quiz to find out how much you know about labour in Canada and around the world.

Couple plans to open cannabis shop in Port Hardy

What do you think about a cannabis shop opening in Port Hardy?

Tri-Port could soon be affected by BC’s illicit drug overdose crisis

81 per cent of overdoses are linked to fentanyl-laced illicit drugs.

Sailboat runs aground in Neroutsos Inlet

Cst. Jong Kim arrived at the Rumble Beach Marina in Port Alice to investigate.

‘Paws’ this weekend and fight animal cruelty in B.C.

The BC SPCA is centralizing it’s Paws for a Cause event to just six community events in B.C.

‘B.C.’s worst fire season’ might be over

Cooling temps and the declining risk of dry lightning have lead to reduced fire activity.

Study concludes Canadian oilpatch rules could cut global emissions

Canada’s industry has rules that if adopted worldwide could make a big dent in global greenhouse gas emissions

Chair, knives and bottle caps: 3 anglers clean up B.C. lake by magnet fishing

Magnet fishing helps clean up B.C. waters as detectors hope to find neat gadgets and trinkets

Suspected human-caused fire reaches 200 hectares in ecological reserve

Wildfire burning on East Redonda Island

B.C. mountain biker heads to world championships

Elliot Jamieson to race in Switzerland Sunday

Colin Kaepernick’s Nike deal prompts #justburnit reaction on social media

People are burning shoes, cutting out Nike swooshes in protest of NFL star

B.C. lawyer says medical marijuana users have right to buy pot, just like others

Vancouver is seeking a court injunction to shut down 50 medical pot shops that remain unlicensed

Federal NDP financial troubles continue as party reports raising less than $5M in 2017

The New Democrats have had a tough time establishing an campaign war chest

Most Read