Coffee cup in ‘Game of Thrones’ scene perks up viewers

A to-go cup, probably from Starbucks, was spotted on a table in one scene

“Game of Thrones” fans got a taste of the modern world as the fictional series winds down to its final episodes.

Eagle-eyed viewers Sunday spotted a takeout coffee cup on the table during a celebration in which the actors drank from goblets and horns.

Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow did not react to the out-of-place cup.

READ MORE: B.C. bettors can take a stab at Game of Thrones outcomes

It’s not clear where the cup came from. Some viewers who took to Twitter concluded it was from Starbucks.

Many viewers complained the show should have caught the gaffe.

HBO has not responded to an email seeking comment.

The Associated Press

