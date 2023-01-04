Community Days returns to Vancouver Island’s Royal BC Museum this week

Until Jan. 8, admission to the museum is by donation, rather than standard admission

This photo by Brandon Guell, Wildlife Photographer of the Year, is one of many on display at the Royal BC Museum during Community Days this week, which allows visitors to enter by admission rather than paying standard admission. (Photo courtesy the Royal BC Museum)

The Royal BC Museum is hosting Community Days for the first time since the pandemic started, offering admission by donation from now until Jan. 8 to help community members escape the winter weather.

The museum hosts the week each year as a way to say thanks to the community for their support throughout the year, but was unable to offer it in 2021 and 2022 due to the pandemic.

This year, participants will be able to take in the Wildlife Photograph of the Year exhibition, which takes visitors on an expedition across the globe, and journey through the coastal forests and seashores of the Natural History Gallery, the Ice Age and Ocean Station.

The IMAX theatre will also be showing The Arctic: The Last Great Wilderness and Serengeti, however regular admission prices to the theatre will apply during Community Week.

Donations collected during the week will be used to help fund the museum’s online learning programs and events, specimen collection, conservation, and historical photograph digitization.

