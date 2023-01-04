This photo by Brandon Guell, Wildlife Photographer of the Year, is one of many on display at the Royal BC Museum during Community Days this week, which allows visitors to enter by admission rather than paying standard admission. (Photo courtesy the Royal BC Museum)

This photo by Brandon Guell, Wildlife Photographer of the Year, is one of many on display at the Royal BC Museum during Community Days this week, which allows visitors to enter by admission rather than paying standard admission. (Photo courtesy the Royal BC Museum)

Community Days returns to Vancouver Island’s Royal BC Museum this week

Until Jan. 8, admission to the museum is by donation, rather than standard admission

The Royal BC Museum is hosting Community Days for the first time since the pandemic started, offering admission by donation from now until Jan. 8 to help community members escape the winter weather.

The museum hosts the week each year as a way to say thanks to the community for their support throughout the year, but was unable to offer it in 2021 and 2022 due to the pandemic.

This year, participants will be able to take in the Wildlife Photograph of the Year exhibition, which takes visitors on an expedition across the globe, and journey through the coastal forests and seashores of the Natural History Gallery, the Ice Age and Ocean Station.

The IMAX theatre will also be showing The Arctic: The Last Great Wilderness and Serengeti, however regular admission prices to the theatre will apply during Community Week.

Donations collected during the week will be used to help fund the museum’s online learning programs and events, specimen collection, conservation, and historical photograph digitization.

READ MORE: Royal BC Museum starting community engagement after controversy over costly rebuild

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Greater VictoriaRoyal BC Museum

Previous story
2022 in photos: Here’s what our reporters captured
Next story
PODCAST: Elizabeth May back as Green Party of Canada leader

Just Posted

A skier was rescued from Mount Cain by the combined efforts of Campbell River Search and Rescue and North Shore Rescue. Photo Courtesy North Shore Rescue/Facebook
North Shore Rescue, Campbell River Search and Rescue airlift woman off Mt. Cain

FILE - Recirculating Aquaculture Systems, which involve moving the fish farm to land as opposed to an open net fish farm, is one possible future for the aquaculture industry in British Columbia. This photo, of a boat and crane situated next to a collapsed “net pen” by Cooke Seafood off the coast of Cypress Island in Washington State in 2017, came when a net failure allowed tens of thousands of nonnative fish to escape. The incident resulted in a nearly $600,000 settlement to the Lummi Indian tribe over the net collapse and damage done to the native salmon population, and prompted the state government to end the practice of fish farming nonnative fish. regarding File Photo David Bergvall Washington State Dept. of Natural Resources via AP
Heading into 2023, Aquaculture on the coast faces a murky future

Dr. Alex Nataros. (Submitted photo)
NATAROS: Resolving to keep it simple in the new year

Vancouver Island residents won big in lottery draws in 2022. (Black Press file photo)
This is how much Vancouver Island residents raked in with lottery wins in 2022