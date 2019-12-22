Cute, fluffy, heartwarming: Here are B.C.’s top animal stories of 2019

From dogs to moose to cougars, here’s what caught our eye in 2019

It’s been quite the year lately, both for us and our animal pals. From rescued dogs to wandering moose, here’s what our fluffy friends got up to in 2019.

Talk about a miracle! Bertie, an 11-pound Coton de Tulear (similar to a Maltese), was just 10 months old when he survived an 11-day stint on Abbotsford’s Sumas Mountain. Bertie got separated from the pack while on a stroll with a dog walker in January. He was found looking thin and scruffy, but otherwise in good health, by a Shaw cable worker on a forest service road. Read more >

It all started when someone called in a cougar sighting near a South Surrey elementary school in August. Police went to investigate but all they found was a “large domestic cat that could be seen to be a cougar from a distance.” Read more >

This is the best story the Peace Arch News will produce today:

South Surrey ‘cougar’ was large domestic cat, police sayhttps://t.co/PzJ0YEZt6h pic.twitter.com/wCjpzbyyd3 — Aaron Hinks (@aaron_hinks) August 27, 2019

It was a normal, sunny June day when Photographer Kristall Burgess and her spouse Rob were enjoying an early-morning coffee at their home. They heard a pitter-patter outside, and when they looked, they saw a young cow moose wandering the streets. Read more >

A young moose takes a stroll through a Canoe neighbourhood. (Kristall Burgess)

How onerous is it stay 50 metres away from all bears? Quite, if your name is Randy Scott and you like to feed bears Timbits! Read more >

Randy Scott was first charged with feeding or attempting to feed dangerous wildlife under B.C.’s Wildlife Act in October 2018. (B.C. Conservation Officer Service handout)

Speaking of real cougars, the Victoria fire department had quite the task back in April when the big cat was found up a tree. Read more >