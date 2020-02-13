An infographic showing Canada’s most and least romantic provinces. (Picodi.com)

Does B.C. suck at romance? Province ranked third to last in love

B.C. ranked third to last in list of Canada’s most romantic provinces

If you don’t go all-out this Valentine’s Day, at least you have an excuse.

Research done by Picodi.com shows B.C. third from the bottom in a ranking of the most romantic provinces and territories — beating only Saskatchewan and Quebec.

Google search statistics of romantic and Valentine’s-related queries across Canada showed the three most romantic provinces and territories are Nunavut, Ontario and Manitoba.

“It looks like cold temperature encourages Nunavut residents to cherish warm relationships more than others,” reads the report.

The full list of most romantic to least romantic Canadians is as follows:

(Picodi.com)

However, if you still want to put in an effort this Friday check out this video for some date ideas:

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man accidentally donates girlfriend’s 50 pairs of shoes to B.C. thrift store

Just Posted

One dead in Port Hardy apartment fire

“Emergency Support Services has been dispatched and helping out the displaced people”

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Storey’s Beach

“The light was just over my right shoulder and illuminating the beach nicely”

North Island Atom Eagles clinch league banner after win over Victoria B2 Admirals

“The kids are excited for their last tournament and a short break before we get to host our playoffs”

Western Forest Products and union reach tentative deal to end 7-month-long strike

USW Local 1-1937 membership still has to vote on the terms

North Island photographer wins big prize for wildlife photo

Anthony Bucci continues to win awards for his fantastic photography skills.

Does B.C. suck at romance? Province ranked third to last in love

B.C. ranked third to last in list of Canada’s most romantic provinces

Rail services continue to feel brunt of anti-pipeline protests across Canada

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and their supporters have been protesting the Coastal GasLink pipeline

Supreme Court of Canada to hear appeals on solitary confinement

The Supreme Court also said it would hear cross-appeals from civil liberties group

Canucks blank Blackhawks 3-0 after Sedins have numbers retired

Markstrom makes 49 saves on special night for Vancouver

Former Vancouver Island man stuck in Thailand after fleeing China to avoid coronavirus

Mark Conway unsure when he can return to teaching job at Chinese university

‘Racist’ MP’s name removed from Port Alberni school

School District 70 board votes to retain the name Ucluelet Secondary School

Wilkinson under fire for characterizing domestic violence as ‘a tough marriage’

The B.C. NDP have pledged to implement five days pay for those leaving domestic violence

Four people claim they were assaulted during B.C. Legislature pipeline protest: police

Statement comes after Coun. Ben Isitt calls investigation ‘fake news’

Meet one of B.C.’s instructors in CPR and first aid for dogs

Paramedic teaches Dogsafe Canine First Aid to pet owners and people who run dog businesses

Most Read