FacebookDown: Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp aren’t working – and people are mad

Facebook said they were working on the issue

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp users were upset on Wednesday as all three arms of Mark Zuckerberg’s social empire went down for most users.

Facebook users reported having trouble loading photos and videos, while Instagram users complained about not being able to load posts, stories or post comments. WhatsApp users reporter glitchy messaging.

In a statement, Facebook said they were “sorry for the trouble and are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.”

We’re aware that some people are having trouble uploading or sending images, videos and other files on our apps. We're sorry for the trouble and are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. #facebookdown — Facebook (@facebook) July 3, 2019

Users took to Twitter, their one remaining social media network, to show their outrage.

I'm getting really sick and tired of continuing to come here when Instagram and Facebook are down 🤣😒 #facebookdown #instagramisdown pic.twitter.com/EOofEpDCc3 — Katie💕 (@Kaitlyn_Grist) July 3, 2019

