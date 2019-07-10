BC Ferries is offering passengers a chance at prizes with its latest promotion — #FerryHair. (BC Ferries)

Ferry hair, don’t care? BC Ferries offers prizes for best photos

Contest rewards passengers for #FerryHair photos

Let your hair down.

BC Ferries is offering passengers a chance at prizes with its latest promotion — #FerryHair.

The campaign, which awards selected winners with $25 gift certificates at Passages Gift Shop, calls for ferry passengers to share their best “ferry hair” photos.

Instagram, Twitter and Facebook users can enter the contest by sharing their photos, provided the pictures are original and were snapped while on board BC Ferries within the last three years, using the #FerryHair hashtag and by tagging @BCFerries.

The photos must also be public to ensure the contest’s judges can find the posts.

The panel, appointed by BC Ferries, reviews entries on a bi-weekly basis, with winners being contacted roughly every second Friday. The judging criteria: creativity, originality and whether or not the photo captures “ferry hair” on BC Ferries.

The contest is now open and is slated to run until Sept. 27.

For more information, and complete details, visit the BC Ferries website.

READ ALSO: Sooke-area Scouts Jamboree expected to cause BC ferry travel congestion

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Kawhi Leonard coming to Vancouver for NBA preseason game

Just Posted

Port Hardy Rotary Club installs new informational sign at District of Port Hardy’s windmill blade display

What do you think of the windmill blade display and the new informational sign?

It’s baby season at MARS Wildlife Rescue Centre in Comox Valley

Cash-strapped non-profit in need of donations

Minor hockey camp takes over Chilton Regional Arena in Port McNeill

The camp also saw the return of former NHL’er Clayton Stoner to his hometown.

PHOTO GALLERY: Tri-Port celebrates Canada Day!

Missed Canada Day celebrations in the Tri-Port? Well look no further.

MP Rachel Blaney wants answers from Fisheries Minister regarding chinook public fishery restrictions

Blaney asked for Wilkinson “to come here and talk to the people in a meaningful way in this riding”

VIDEO: Roads remain washed out due to flooding in the Cariboo

The Chilcotin River south of Big Creek and its tributaries remain on flood watch

2 seniors arrested after woman doused with hot soup at B.C. food court

No charges have been laid yet

‘Protesting Grandpa’ arrested in snorkel gear at Trans Mountain terminal protest

A 71-year-old man was arrested after breaching a court injunction at the Burnaby terminal

Ferry hair, don’t care? BC Ferries offers prizes for best photos

Contest rewards passengers for #FerryHair photos

Trout and coho stranded in pools with reduced food amid drought on North Island

Streamflows remain low despite rainfall

Fisherman called hero after saving man from drowning in B.C. lake

“I didn’t really think about anything I was doing, I just kind of did it,” said Calgary’s Aaron Jones.

B.C. to begin increasing coastal log export charges

New fees based on harvest cost, cedar no longer exempt

Alberta resident photographs grizzly on North Island

Multiple grizzly sightings reported in recent weeks

Province offers grants for free tampons, pads to ease ‘period poverty’ in B.C.

United Way and B.C. government will be giving a one-time $95,000 to 12 non-profit agencies

Most Read