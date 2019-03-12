Four B.C. schools on list of most students on ‘sugar daddy’ dating site

Sugar babies rely on sugar daddies and mommies to help pay for university, as debt rates soar

With a stack of textbooks in one arm and mounting debt in the other, more Canadian post-secondary students are turning to “sugar daddy” dating sites in hopes of funding their education.

Seeking Arrangement, a Las Vegas-based online dating site, released a list on Tuesday of the fastest growing “sugar baby schools” in Canada – including four post-secondary schools in B.C.

A sugar baby is a younger person who accepts gifts from an older person in exchange for a consensual romantic and sexual relationship.

At the top of the list is the University of Toronto, where 362 new students registered on the site in 2018, bringing the total to 1,170.

UBC ranked seventh, with 121 new signups and a total of 359. Eight-five new students from the University of the Fraser Valley in the Lower Mainland plugged in for a total of 175.

Vancouver Island University and Simon Fraser University also cracked the top 20, with 82 and 67 new signups, respectively.

According to founder Brandon Wade, the average monthly allowance for a sugar baby student is $2,925 – or double the amount earned working a part-time job. That’s compared to the average yearly tuition for an undergraduate degree of $6,000.

Sugar babies have been growing in popularity. The 2018 movie The New Romantic reveals the trials and tribulations of looking for romance as a sugar baby, featuring Riverdale’s Camila Mendes.

