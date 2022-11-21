Help Fill A Dream, Country Grocer launch 2022 holiday campaign for Island families

Help Fill A Dream has helped over 3,400 Vancouver Island and Gulf Island families since 1986

Lindsey and Grayson Drakeley attend the launch of Help Fill A Dream and Country Grocer’s 2022 holiday campaign at Eurosa Farms in Central Saanich. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)

Help Fill A Dream and Country Grocer have launched their 2022 holiday campaign which supports kids and families on Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands.

“This campaign is one of our favourites as it takes us into the holiday season,” said Jim Pullan, a volunteer on the board of directors for Help Fill A Dream.

The campaign has raised $150,000 over the past 11 years and a record-breaking $25,000 last year. Help Fill A Dream has helped over 3,400 Vancouver Island and Gulf Island families since 1986.

“These funds make a huge difference for Island kids diagnosed with life-threatening illnesses and their families,” Pullan said. “Many of our families’ immediate dream is simply to navigate their child’s illness. Financial support is a critical piece to this.”

Customers can make donations at the checkout at Country Grocer stores between Nov. 18 and Dec. 15. A portion of sales from dream bouquets from Eurosa Farms and Christmas trees from Wintergreen Christmas Tree Farm will also be going to the campaign.

Help Fill A Dream has been supporting Grayson Drakeley, 6, from Nanaimo and his family since 2018.

Drakeley lives with periventricular leukomalacia and seizures.

The campaign helps with the travel expenses for Drakeley’s medical appointments as well as medications and other supports.

Dean’s Dairy & Specialty Foods is also assisting with Drakeley’s medical expenses and will help cover the cost of a trip of his choosing.

“This is huge for us,” Drakeley’s mother, Lindsey said. “Affording the seizure medications can be very difficult some months. We can now focus on Grayson’s care and not the expenses that come with his condition.”

ALSO READ: Langford-based Pacific FC raises money for Help Fill a Dream

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@peninsulanewsreview.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

charityCharity and Donations