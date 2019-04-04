Lemonade stand thank-you note gets a reply from BC SPCA

Friends raise money for animals, and the shelter takes note

A Reddit user uploaded a photo of the thank-you note and the response from the BC SPCA. (u/throwawayequigirl/Reddit)

A thank-you note to neighbours who supported a lemonade stand raising money for the BC SPCA has grabbed the animal shelter’s attention.

A user on the aggregation website Reddit uploaded a photo this week of two notes posted on a street pole in east Vancouver.

The first note is from someone who had set up a lemonade stand with a few friends at Adanac and Windermere streets on March 21, thanking customers for helping to support the SPCA.

“I want to thank all the people who supported our lemonade stand,” reads the note. “Especially my family for making this possible, and Dereck, the owner of Windermere Market, that helped us when we ran out of cups.”

Posted below that note on the street pole is a letter from Craig Daniell, BC SPCA CEO, sharing his appreciation and how their donation helped save animals like Peter, a cat pictured in the letter.

“With your gift of $66.56, you have given an animal like Peter a chance at finding their happy ending,” he writes.

Daniell says Peter was only a few weeks old when he was thrown from a vehicle and suffered a severe leg injury that required surgery. He has since made a full recovery and found his “forever home.”

As for the group who ran the lemonade stand, according to the note, they have plans to return.

“We’ll see you in the summer.”


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
