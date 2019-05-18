Matthew McConaughey receives original high school diploma

The 49-year-old graduated from Longview in 1988

Actor Matthew McConaughey has finally received his high school diploma, more than 30 years after graduating.

McConaughey was given his original diploma Friday night when he returned to his Texas alma mater to address the class of 2019.

A Longview High School spokeswoman told the Longview News-Journal that graduates normally receive diploma holders during commencement ceremonies and that the actual diplomas must be picked up later. She said McConaughey never got his.

The 49-year-old graduated from Longview in 1988. He responded to receiving his diploma with one word: “proof.”

McConaughey lives in Austin. He won an Oscar for his performance in “Dallas Buyers Club.”

He told the new graduates that he’d succeeded because he followed his heart, and that they should guard and follow theirs.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
30 years later: Stories from the Coquihalla

Just Posted

North Island resident to campaign on climate, economy for Liberal Party seat in Ottawa

Peter Schwarzhoff joins race for the second time in North Island-Powell River riding

Press release: Port Alice Health Centre service model announced

“a sustainable and dependable model of health care service delivery in Port Alice is a priority”

First annual Pride Day coming to Port Hardy in August

Pride contributes to a more inclusive and safe community for LGBTQ+ identifying individuals.

Blaney plan helps seniors late with taxes

Simple solution to important issue: North Island-Powell River MP

North Island resident to campaign on climate, economy for Liberal Party seat in Ottawa

Peter Schwarzhoff joins race for the second time in North Island-Powell River riding

Hamlyn bikes Vancouver Island to support sister with Neuroendocrine cancer

Sharon Hamlyn left Victoria April 29 and rode her bike all the way to the Port Hardy cenotaph.

Mother dead, child in critical condition after carbon monoxide poisoning at Shuswap campground

The woman was found unresponsive insider her tent and the youth was taken via air ambulance to hospital

Vancouver Island MusicFest: ‘House bands’ from the golden age of rock and R&B

Some of America’s greatest session musicians are coming to the Comox Valley this summer

Former B.C. Greyhound bus drivers head to Penticton for goodbye party

Big bash runs until Sunday, funded by drink cans left behind on busses over the years

Boy, 12, arrested after allegedly pulling a knife on another child at a Surrey park

The child was later released into his parents’ custody as Surrey RCMP continue their investigation

Full-scale search underway for missing kayaker on Okanagan Lake

Kelowna Paddle Centre member Zygmunt Janiewicz, 71, failed to return from his ‘daily kayak’ on the lake

Bucks hammer Raptors 125-103 to take 2-0 playoff series lead

Toronto heads home in a hole after second loss to Milwaukee

Salmon Arm man dies in ‘chain reaction of collisions’ on Coquihalla: RCMP

The two accidents near the Coldwater Interchange closed Highway 5 for hours

Former polygamous leader found guilty in child bride case

James Oler found guilty of removing an underage child from Canada to marry a U.S. man in 2004

Most Read