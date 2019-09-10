This years’ Micro Harvest Moon is happening on Friday the 13th. (Pixabay)

Micro moon rises for Friday the 13th

The next year the Harvest Moon will light up a Friday the 13th night is in 2049

The majestic “Micro Harvest Moon” will be making a glowing appearance this weekend.

The full moon is expected to rise on Friday the 13th, or shortly after, depending on your timezone.

The last time this particular event happened on Friday the 13th was back in October of 2000, and it won’t happen again until August of 2049.

What’s a “Micro Harvest Moon”?

According to NASA, the moon will be full at half-past midnight and stay full for the next two days at around the same time, from Thursday night through to Sunday morning.

The “Micro Harvest Moon” is the full moon closest to the autumnal equinox which marks the end of summer and start of fall. What’s special about this year’s harvest moon is that it will look smaller than usual full moons. So, this weekend’s Harvest Moon is going to be slightly less bright than average due to where it’s situated on its elliptical orbit.

Where did the name come from?

As the summer heat starts to fade and leaves begin to touch the ground, the start of the harvest season begins.

During harvest season, farmers depend on the bright moonlight from this particular full moon so they can work well into the night as they get their crops ready.

The name “Harvest Moon” originated from an old European name for the full moon; the Oxford English Dictionary cites the year 1706 for the first published use of the name.

READ MORE: Rare ‘super blood wolf moon’ takes to the skies

WATCH: Shuswap lightning storm puts on a show

Natalia Cuevas Huaico
Social Media Co-ordinator/ Reporter, Black Press Media
Email me at Natalia.CuevasHuaico@blackpress.ca

Previous story
B.C. artist tours U.S. with stitched Trump quotes

Just Posted

North Island Eagles finish tryouts, players and coaches ready for new season

The Eagles rep hockey tryouts finished off with dryland combine testing on Saturday in Port Alice.

Community Futures Mount Waddington’s Gazette Christmas Hamper barbecue fundraiser

Check out next week’s Gazette to find out how much money was raised at this year’s bbq.

Raz: Creating his own Chemainus in the North Island

Ever since he arrived in Port Hardy, Raz has kept himself busy over the years by adding more murals.

Mount Waddington Fall Fair takes over Port McNeill

The regional Fall Fair, this year held in Port McNeill, has been around for nearly 50 years!

Sports Talk with Tyson: Minor hockey season has arrived once again

“I’m sure one of the hardest parts about being a coach has to be making cuts”

VIDEO: Trudeau to officially call federal election on Wednesday

PM scheduled to visit Rideau Hall and ask the governor general to dissolve Parliament

Passenger jet makes emergency landing in Abbotsford after hitting birds

737 aircraft hit flock of birds shortly after takeoff

PHOTOS: B.C. firefighters scour through hurricane wreckage in Bahamas

Firefighters from Burnaby also on Great Abaco helping search through debris

Hospital pay parking revenue in B.C. topped $36M last fiscal

Ministry of Health assures patients and visitors parking rates have and will not increase

B.C. woman awarded $2M after stopping to help at car crash, getting hit herself

Good Samaritan, then 24 years old, had pulled over to give first aid in 2012 incident

Howard the Gnome is coming home to Galey Farms

Saanich council approves height variance request for 26-foot-tall gnome

Residents in this B.C. town defend cleaning up homeless camps

Homeless advocate has complained to police about ‘vigilantism’

Owners on high alert after reports of dog thief on the loose in south Cowichan Valley

Two suspected dog napping incidents in south Cowichan recently have pet owners… Continue reading

B.C. still losing money on legalized marijuana sales

Talks with municipalities continue on revenue sharing

Most Read