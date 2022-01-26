Social media posts, dated Jan. 24, 2022, by an Errington resident who had corralled two missing cattle after their first escape. (Facebook photo)

Social media posts, dated Jan. 24, 2022, by an Errington resident who had corralled two missing cattle after their first escape. (Facebook photo)

Moo-vin’ around: Island cattle on the lam after escaping twice

Owners searching after animals slipped out through since-repaired Errington fence

Why did the cows cross the road?

To get to the udder side. Or, at least in Errington, because they managed to escape not once but twice through a damaged fence.

According to Amber Edwards, the two 16-month-old beef cattle had first escaped on Monday, Jan. 24, from Bowlby Road after a fallen tree damaged fencing along the 13-acre property. On Monday night, the cattle were corralled and recovered by an area resident who contacted Edwards through social media. Before Edwards was aware of the damaged fence, which has since been mended, the cattle escaped a second time on Tuesday afternoon (Jan. 25).

READ MORE: RCMP beef up patrols to help wrangle wayward cattle in San Pareil neighbourhood

“We’ve been driving back and forth and found some fresh cow poop and tracks but they were gone again by the time we figured out where they went… and we don’t know where they’ve gone again,” said Leo, Edwards’s husband, adding the tracks were spotted along Shearme Road.

Leo described one of the cows as being completely black, and the other as light brown and white with horns.

Several area residents have notified Edwards the cattle were spotted near Gibbs Road, but usually long after the cows had left the area.

Edwards and Leo are offering a reward for information on the immediate whereabouts of their cattle, and can be reached at 250-618-2609.

mandy.moraes@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Parksvillequalicum beach

Previous story
Vocal group serenading Vancouver Island hospital workers on a weekly basis
Next story
QUIZ: Celebrating the joy of reading

Just Posted

Travis Dezall, owner of Reel Life Charters in Sooke, shows off a pair of recent catches. Dezall said it is not surprising Vancouver Island was recently named a top fishing destination by fishingbooker.com. (Photo Courtesy of Travis Dezall)
Vancouver Island named to top fishing destinations list

Container ship MV Kingston is being escorted from its anchorage off Victoria to Duke Point in Nanaimo. (Photo: Transport Canada)
Majority of shipping containers that fell off MV Zim Kingston still missing

Oweekeno Lake at the head of Rivers Inlet. (Photo contributed)
Wuikinuxv Nation acquires forest licence from Interfor Corporation

The U15 North Island Eagles. (Freeze Frame Photography)
Coach talks U15 North Island Eagles perfect season