A moose paid a visit to Sylvia Fedoruk School in Saskatoon, Sask., on the morning of Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (Ashley Young/Facebook)

A moose paid a visit to Sylvia Fedoruk School in Saskatoon, Sask., on the morning of Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (Ashley Young/Facebook)

Moose on the loose: Saskatoon school gets surprise morning visitor

Moose was safely tranquilized and will be relocated outside of the city

A Saskatoon school had some attendance problems on Thursday (Nov. 4) morning, but they weren’t the kind you’d expect.

A moose showed up at Sylvia Fedoruk School this morning, ready to learn all the public school’s curriculum had to offer.

Davut Akca, whose child used to attend the school, posted a series of messages from the school notifying families that a moose was on the loose in the building.

Parent Ashley Young said she was shocked when her child told her about the animal encounter.

“Well it’s not every day your kid yells “mom there is a moose in the school” … poor thing went right through the front window, quite the exciting morning!” Young posted on Facebook.

According to local radio station 92.9 The Bull, students were safely escorted out of the school so officials could deal with the moose in the community room. The animal was safely tranquilized and will be released outside of Saskatoon city limits.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

SaskatchewanSaskatoon

Previous story
Canada Post’s new Diwali stamp created with help of B.C. business owner

Just Posted

Port Hardy Secondary School senior girls volleyball team. (Submitted photo)
Senior girls volleyball returns to the North Island courts

Krystle Dos Santos performing at the Civic Centre in Port Hardy. (Debra Lynn photo)
North Island Concert Society returns with some Motown tunes at the Civic Centre

Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw Elementary School will be closed until Monday, Nov. 8 due to most of the students being unvaccinated. (www.gwanaknations.ca photo)
North Island First Nation announces 48 hour service shutdown due to COVID-19 exposures

Ships continue to work to control a fire onboard the MV Zim Kingston about eight kilometres from the shore in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, October 25, 2021. A special weather statement was issued for the Greater Victoria area as southeasterly winds gusting up to 90km per hour were forecasted. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Vancouver Island MPs want immediate federal oversight in container ship clean-up