Get ready to say aww it’s National Panda Day

It’s the best day ever, a time to celebrate adorable tuxedo-wearing fluff balls

There is only one weekend left to see what might be the cutest thing in Toronto right now.

The Toronto Zoo’s giant pandas are leaving the city, but not to worry they aren’t leaving the country.

RELATED: Tumbling pandas dominate the internet

The four tuxedo-wearing fluff balls will be heading to the Calgary Zoo where they will stay until 2023.

Da Mao and Er Shun came to Toronto in 2013 as part of a global giant panda conservation breeding program and were successful in giving birth to the first cubs ever in Canada — Jia Panpan and Jia Yueyue.

In the past five years, millions of people have visited these cuddly little tumblers that are on loan from China.

RELATED: Panda picks Argonauts for the win

All this fuzzy excitement comes during the perfect moment as today (Friday March 16) is National Panda Day.

March 16 was named National Panda Day as a way to spread the word about the world’s most endangered and adored animals. National Panda Day brings together the efforts of an international community dedicated to protecting and restoring habitat.

And, in 2016, giant pandas moved from the endangered to vulnerable list by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

In the wild, there are approximately only 1,864(according to the World Wide Fund for Nature) and 100 living in zoos around the world.

@Jen_zee

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.