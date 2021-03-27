Dan LaRocque visits the PQB News/VI Free Daily studio. (Peter McCully photo)

Podcast: Protect yourself online with some expert tips on security, digital literacy

Vancouver Island’s Dan LaRocque helps seniors and others safely navigate the internet

PQBeat · Dan Larocque – Internet Security 3:24:21

For our latest installment (click the arrow in the top left of the above photo to listen), PQB News/VI Free Daily editor Philip Wolf and publisher Peter McCully talk with Dan LaRocque, a digital literacy and internet security expert from Parksville.

Dan LaRocque visits the PQB News/VI Free Daily studio. (Peter McCully photo)
