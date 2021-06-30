Property taxes are due July 2. (Black Press Media file photo)

Property taxes are due July 2. (Black Press Media file photo)

Property tax deadline looms for Vancouver Island homeowners

Payments, grant applications due by Friday, July 2

Property taxes are due.

The July 2 deadline is quickly approaching, so make sure to make that payment and apply for your homeowner’s grant. If this isn’t done by the end of the business day on Friday, a late penalty will be applied.

Ways to make payments vary by municipality, so contact yours to find an option that works for you.

New this year, homeowner grants must be claimed through the province and not through the municipality of residence. Qualifying homeowners must apply each year to receive a grant.

To apply or to learn more about the grant process, go to the provincial government’s website.

READ MORE: B.C. takes over homeowner grant applications, raises eligibility

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Municipal Governmenttaxes

Previous story
Wedding planners say some clients making rules around vaccination status

Just Posted

Tyson Whitney photos
Pride society hosts vehicle procession through the streets of Port Hardy

BC Hydro photo
North Island rides out hottest day of the year with a 21-hour power outage

B.C. Premier John Horgan announces the province’s four-step COVID-19 reopening plan, June 14, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. drops COVID-19 mask order, recommended until full vaccination

Blueprints for the seniors housing project in Port Hardy. (North Island Seniors Housing Foundation photo)
Update on the North Island Seniors Housing Foundation’s proposal