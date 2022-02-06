A worker labours to assemble the Olympic Rings onto of a tower on the outskirts of Beijing, China on Jan. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

A worker labours to assemble the Olympic Rings onto of a tower on the outskirts of Beijing, China on Jan. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

QUIZ: Are you ready for the Winter Olympics?

Athletes from Canada and around the world are competing in Beijing, Chin

It is a global celebration of sport as athletes from around the world are competing in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.

The games, from Feb. 4 to 20, have 2,864 athletes from 91 countries competing in various events.

Canada has had a long history participating in past Olympics and tends to perform well in the Winter Olympics.

How much do you know about the Winter Olympics? Put your knowledge to the test with these 12 questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you ready for the Olympics?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about hockey?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about the Olympics?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Beijing 2022 Winter GamesContestsOlympicsSports

 

Abbotsford’s Stuart Gibbs has been chosen as an official for speed skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Speed Skating Canada photo)

Abbotsford’s Stuart Gibbs has been chosen as an official for speed skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Speed Skating Canada photo)

Justin Kripps of Summerland will compete in bobsleigh in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton)

Justin Kripps of Summerland will compete in bobsleigh in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton)

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Feb. 6 to 12

Just Posted

Vernon freestyle skier Elena Gaskell has pulled out of the first of her three scheduled events, Monday, Feb. 7, at the Beijing Winter Olympics due to an injury. (CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot)
Injury setback at Olympics for Okanagan freestyle skier

Email letters to the editor to editor@northislandgazette.com
LETTER: Update from Dr. Prean Armogam on health-care services

(Northisle Copper and Gold Inc. photo)
Northisle Copper and Gold drills in new area with potential ‘immense opportunities’

Email letters to editor@northislandgazette.com and we will publish online and in print.
Letter: Forestry industry needs investment