Canada-born game show host Alex Trebek died in 2020. Which show did he host? (Marc Gibeault/CP/HO photo)

QUIZ: How much do you know about the events of 2020?

A pandemic, a provincial election, a leadership race and a scandal all made the news in 2020

A lot happened in British Columbia and across Canada in 2020, and at times keeping up with the latest current events proved challenging.

How much do you remember about what happened over the past year? Take this short quiz and put your knowledge to the test.

Good luck.

If you want more quizzes about news, current events and culture from 2020, have a look at this list.


This year, the Stanley Cup was postponed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. When is the last time the Stanley Cup series was not held? (Jason Franson/CP photo)

Three British Columbia cities made changes to rules regarding alcohol in 2020. What change was made? (Don Denton/Boulevard)

QUIZ: How much do you know about the events of 2020?

A pandemic, a provincial election, a leadership race and a scandal all made the news in 2020

