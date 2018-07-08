REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Chilliwack: Firefighters rescue dog from hot car

Firefighters and RCMP were called to the scene of the parking lot behind the Cultus Lake Waterpark this week and broke the window of a mini-van to rescue a large chihuahua mix. Watch more >

Vernon: Reporter takes thrilling drive from plane at skydiving event

If you’re afraid of heights this video probably isn’t for you. Vernon Morning Star reporter Brieanna gives a first hand view of skydiving. Watch more >

Smithers: Cubs celebrate Canada Day through play at wildlife society

Dozens checked out the Northern Lights Wildlife Society to watch the bear cubs have some fun. Watch more >

Campbell River: Seal escapes hungry orcas with help from tourist boat

A seal escaped the jaws of hungry orcas by hitching a ride on a nearby tourist vessel, and the encounter was caught on video. Watch more >

Prince Rupert: Biggest cruise ship this summer docks on northern shores

The biggest cruise ship to call on Prince Rupert this summer has already arrived, bringing 922 passengers for a whirlwind six-hour visit to the North Coast.

Have a cool video from across B.C. you’d like to share? Email Black Press Media reporter Ashley Wadhwani with ‘REPLAY’ in the subject line.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Corgis, owners invited to B.C. beach hangout – yes, you read that right

Tri-Port celebrates Canada Day 2018

This is how the Tri-Port celebrated Canada Day this year.

Robotics camp takes over North Island College in Port Hardy

The camp was for students, aged 9 to 12, to build, program and remotely control Lego robots.

Blight on Robson Bight?

The Big Read: Green movement worried old-growth logging threatens legendary orca rubbing beaches

The Port Alice Yacht Club undergoes major renovations

The total cost of the renovations will be $50,000.

North Island educator honoured in retirement

After more than 30+ years with SD85, Malcolm Fleeton has retired from being an educator.

England reaches World Cup semifinals for 1st time in nearly 30 years

England has advanced further than was widely expected after 2-0 win over Sweden

BC Ferries cancels six sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen

Travellers are being warned about long lines at ferry terminals

Toronto van attack survivor grapples with legacy of incident months later

The attack killed 10 when a man drove a van down a busy street

B.C. VIEWS: Do we need another layer of green government oversight?

Foresters, engineers may not be trusted to act ethically

4 rescued from Thailand cave as rescue operation underway

The boys and their coach will have to dive out of a flooded cave

Canadian firefighter dies in fall on Pakistan’s treacherous K2 mountain

He had been leading an international mountaineering expedition when he died early Saturday

RCMP investigating after speedboat of late Nanaimo philanthropist stolen

Surveillance video shows boat taken July 5 from house in north Nanaimo

Gypsy, a 6-foot-long ball python, missing in Delta

The six-foot long and eight-inch wide snake is not venemous and eats small animals

