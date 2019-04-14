REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Chilliwack: Teacher gets a special tattoo after Terry Fox fundraiser

A Chilliwack secondary school teacher has a permanent face of colleague Joe Mauro tattooed on the back of his calf, a steep price paid for a hugely successful Terry Fox fundraiser. Watch more >

Penticton: Easter edible craft ‘egg-ceptional’

Each year, this husband and wife make beautifully hand-crafted, and perfectly sweet, chocolate Easter eggs. Watch more >

Mission: Aquaman’s Jason Momoa brings joy to pub patrons

Fans enjoying dinner at a Mission pub got a special surprise this week when Aquaman himself joined them for a bite. Watch more >

Comox Valley: RCMP practise diving in fast-moving waters

Eleven divers and one instructor were doing a lot more than fishing in the Comox Valley ahead of summer. Watch more >

Nelson: High school students use genomics to solve murder case

Investigating the mystery included activities such as fingerprint analysis, blood-type detection and learning about antibodies and antigens. Watch more >

Have a cool video from across B.C. you’d like to share? Email Black Press Media reporter Ashley Wadhwani with ‘REPLAY’ in the subject line.

White Spot to add new 100% plant-based patty to menu

Mobile breast cancer screening coming to North Island

To book a screening mammogram call 1-800-663-9203. A doctor’s referral is not required.

Royal Canadian Navy visits Port Hardy, Port McNeill to remember Boomer’s legacy

“We can carry on with Boomer’s legacy as it was envisioned”

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Into the forest I go

“I love photographing the area as forest photography can be the most difficult and most rewarding.”

Port Hardy man pleads guilty to break and enter, sexual assault, and uttering threats

Johnny Walkus has been sentenced to a jail term of six years and 285 days.

Coroner’s inquest into James Hayward 2015 RCMP shooting death postponed

“They’ve postponed and said they are going to try to give me six weeks notice”

