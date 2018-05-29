‘Seller’ posts Trans Mountain pipeline on Craigslist

‘For sale: one pipeline project, in fair condition,’ user writes in jest

Interested in buying an inter-provincial oil pipeline?

A Craiglist user listed the Trans Mountain pipeline for sale this week on an Ottawa-region page, before the federal government announced it will buy the controversial project for $4.5 billion.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau said the government intends to sell the pipeline to a private company in the future.

“For sale: one pipeline project, in fair condition. Comes with federal approval. (Subject to 15 legal challenges, but it’ll be fine). Also comes with a vintage 1950s pipeline,” the cheeky post reads.

“Nestled in a cosy right of way, with mountain, river and ocean views, and through prime agricultural and dense residential real estate in Vancouver’s red-hot housing market! Close to schools, day cares and community centres. (The neighbours can be a little loud, but we find it’s easiest just to ignore them.)”

The seller is asking for $9-billion CAD, or best offer, saying to contact them and “ask for Justin.”

READ MORE: Liberal government to buy Trans Mountain pipeline for $4.5B

READ MORE: Lack of pipelines costing Canada billions: study

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Scientists call for protection of geological, historical sites on other planets

Just Posted

Provincial Award seeking nominations for outstanding teachers

Nomination deadline is June 18

Trans Mountain court action continues, John Horgan says

Federal takeover doesn’t change oil spill risk to B.C. coast

Liberal government to buy Trans Mountain pipeline for $4.5B

Finance Minister Bill Morneau says Canada is going to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline and all of Kinder Morgan Canada’s core assets for $4.5 billion.

Compound bow wielded by intruder at Eagle View Elementary School

Police charge man with Uttering Threats, Mischief and Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

North Island Relay For Life: Small but mighty

Rain didn’t stop the 13th annual Canadian Cancer Society’s North Island Relay… Continue reading

Trans Mountain pipeline: Politics run deep

Project poses major federal and provincial implications

Conductors and locomotive engineers strike against CP Rail

Members of the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference began striking at 7 p.m. Tuesday

‘Seller’ posts Trans Mountain pipeline on Craigslist

‘For sale: one pipeline project, in fair condition,’ user writes in jest

Scientists call for protection of geological, historical sites on other planets

SpaceX, a private American company founded by Elon Musk, has goal to send cargo to Mars in 2022

How will Ottawa finish a pipeline Kinder Morgan couldn’t?

Questions raised after federal government agrees to buy Trans Mountain pipeline for $4.5 billion

Backyard fire-pit tragedy takes life of 13-year-old girl

B.C.’s Grace Peerless dies of complications from burns to upper body

F1 driver files police complaint against Montreal woman

Kimi Raikkonen is alleging extortion and harassment by a woman who claims he grabbed her breast

Canadian whistler-blower says he did no voter targeting for Liberal entities

Chris Wylie says his work for the bureau had nothing to do with the micro-targeting and psychoanalysis of voters

Canadian hacker sentenced to 5 years for major Yahoo security breach

American investigators say Karim Baratov unwittingly worked for Russian spies

Most Read