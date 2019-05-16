Spicy? With a salty rim? Canada celebrates National Caesar Day

Across the country, Canadians hailed the Caesar cocktail Thursday.
While it is believed 360 million Caesars are made each year, National Caesar Day (May 16), is the unofficial kick-off to summer and the Canadian-made drink was given a spicy twist at Craft Corner Kitchen in the South Okanagan.
Chef Jon Cote, in Penticton, stacked up some fun garnishes to celebrate the day. Pouring a gin, basil and watermelon caesar he topped the cocktail off with two pork ribs, kale chimichurri, chicken and waffle, deep friend cheese curds and a beet cured deviled egg. The whole thing was then drizzled with maple gastrique.
National Caesar Day fun facts:
- The celebration day falls on the Thursday before the May long weekend
- It’s believed that the first Caesar was created by Walter Chell at the Calgary Inn
- In 2010, the Caesar ws named Canada’s National Cocktail by parliament
- The truly Canadian drink is celebrating its 50th birthday this year
- Vodka can be replaced with gin, tequila or rum
To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.
@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.