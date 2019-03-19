Vancouver Aquarium announces winning name for baby killer whale

The aquarium asked the public for their help to name Springer’s second calf

The results are in for the Vancouver Aquarium’s vote to name B.C.’s newest killer whale.

The now-two-year-old calf will be called Storm, with 40 per cent of the vote.

The first two years of life are the most challenging for a whale, according to researchers, which is why they waited to name it.

Researchers in B.C. most commonly name whales after geographic locations. The name Storm was chosen because the young calf was first spotted in Storm Rock in Fitz Hugh Sound in 2017. Other choices were Sointula, Spout and Sutil, all places that have a significant geographic connection to the calf.

Storm is the second calf of B.C.’s most famous killer whale, Springer.

Springer was found in poor condition in Puget Sound in 2002, and made international headlines after her rescue and return to her home waters.

The public also helped name Springer’s first calf, Spirit, in 2014.

Springer and her pod are part of a population of more than 300 northern resident killer whales found off northern Vancouver Island and as far north as Alaska.


