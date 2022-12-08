An Uber Eats courier is pictured as they pick up an order for delivery. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)

An Uber Eats courier is pictured as they pick up an order for delivery. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)

Victoria residents ranked as Canada’s top tippers on Uber Eats

Victoria was also the fifth most polite city on the 2022 Uber Eats cravings report

Victoria residents were Canada’s most generous tippers on Uber Eats this year, according to the platform’s latest cravings report.

Nanaimo took the seventh spot and was the only other B.C. community to make the fourth annual list. Meanwhile, Sherbrooke, Quebec had the second-best tippers.

The 2021 list saw Nanaimo come out on top, and Victoria was the runner-up.

“In true Canuck fashion, we continue to show our appreciation with tips whenever we can,” Uber Eats said in a statement.

Kingston, Ont. was the most polite city on the 2022 report, and Victoria was ranked fifth.

These rankings were based on who said please and thank you most often on their orders.

The most popular grocery item ordered in the country this year was a banana, and fries were the top side.

READ MORE: Food delivery robots hit Canadian sidewalks, but many challenges delay mass adoption

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

RestaurantsUber

Previous story
Co-buying a house: How platonic partners make it work
Next story
Budgeting for the first time amid soaring inflation? Here are some tips

Just Posted

Aquaculture will be one of the key focus areas of the study. (Photo courtesy Grieg Seafood BC)
Federal and provincial governments give North Island $250,000 for labour market study

Debris believed to be from the 2021 Zim Kingston freighter spill is shown being collected off Palmerston Beach, on Vancouver Island B.C. in this handout image provided by the by the environmental organization Epic Exeo from February 2022. Those who walk the beaches say debris from the 109 shipping containers that went overboard is still washing up onshore. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Epic Exeo **MANDATORY CREDIT**
From urinal mats to unicorns, cargo from 2021 spill still washes up on Island shores

FILE – People wear masks as they pass a pharmacy offering flu shots in downtown Calgary, Alta., Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, amid a worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Pop up flu vaccine clinic happening Friday, Dec. 9 at Hardy Bay Drugstore

Pixabay photo/blende12
More eggnog: 10 terrible Christmas movies to torture your family with this holiday season