Bear seen hunting down a rabbit in Whistler, B.C., on May 25, 2020. (danielmb101/Instagram)

VIDEO: Bear catches ‘rascally rabbit’ for breakfast near Whistler bus stop

The brief encounter of the bear hunting its meal has gone viral

British Columbia – known for its wildlife – is home to hundreds of amateur videos showcasing interactions between bears, cougars, rare birds and other animals. A video shot in Whistler recently showing the last moments of a confrontation between a hungry bear and a wild rabbit doesn’t disappoint.

The footage, captured at a bus stop on Monday (May 27) by Daniel Michael Bunter, shows a rabbit being chased by a bear on the street.

The pair run in a circle several times.

“Get the rabbit, get the rabbit,” Bunter, who appears to be filming from inside a vehicle, can be heard saying.

The bear manages to catch the rabbit, before picking it up and running into nearby bushes.

RISE AND SHINE: Grizzly bear pals emerge from 19th hibernation at Grouse Mountain

Black bears go into a deep sleep or “denning period” from November through to April, making May a month for extensive bear sightings as the animals come out of slumber looking for food.

With a sense of smell far greater than that of dogs, the big four-legged animals are able to locate food from over a kilometre away, according to Wild Safe BC.

If a bear is spotted posing an immediate threat or danger to public safety, British Columbians are asked to contact the Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277 (RAPP).

If you encounter a bear, conservationists urge that you talk in a low, calm voice, never turn your back on a bear, and do not directly stare at it.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Wildlife

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
JK Rowling publishes first chapters of new story online

Just Posted

Cancelling bus service between Campbell River and Port Hardy will compromise health access, region warns

Mount Waddington Health Network says transportation primary factor for rural health access

Badinotti makes cash donations to North Island food banks

‘it’s fantastic that they are supporting community organizations like this’

‘A bottomless well of love for people and communities’

Parksville Qualicum Beach News editor JR Rardon dies at age 61

NDP pushing for 10 days of paid sick days for all working Canadians

NDP has made the issue a requirement for their support of the Liberal government

No plans to rebuild Hardy Bay Industrial Centre after fire, owner says

A massive fire burnt down the old building in April

VIDEO: Bear catches ‘rascally rabbit’ for breakfast near Whistler bus stop

The brief encounter of the bear hunting its meal has gone viral

Nanaimo senior who was excessively speeding says her vehicle shouldn’t have been impounded

RCMP say they can’t exercise discretion when it comes to excessive speeding tickets

West Coast Trail to remain closed for now

Federal government won’t open world-famous trek until its First Nations are ready for visitors

B.C.’s essential grocery, hardware store employees should get pandemic pay: retail group

Only B.C.’s social, health and corrections workers are eligible for top-ups

B.C. drive-in theatre shuts down to await appeal of car limits, concession rules

Business owner Jay Daulat voluntarily closed down the theatre awaiting a health ministry decision

Huawei executive loses court ruling, extradition case continues

Judge says allegations against Meng Wanzhou could constitute a crime in Canada

Cross-border business interests call for joint Canada, U.S. post-COVID effort

Expanding market opportunities in both countries would speed recovery efforts, says the Canadian American Business Council

Two Nanaimo teens on a go-kart get Tim Hortons drive-thru order

Grade 8 students at NDSS answer grandparent’s challenge

Seals and sea lions may not be the scourge of the Salish Sea according to scientists

Biologists are divided on the cause of salmon decline

Most Read