The elk herd on the move near Wycliffe. Leyland Cecco file.

VIDEO: Driver captures East Kootenay elk herd on the move

Leyland Cecco spotted the herd while he was driving on Highway 95A to Cranbrook

Most people in Kimberley and Cranbrook know about a herd of elk living around the Wycliffe flats on Highway 95A between the two communities. But few have seen the entire herd together, or realized how large the herd is.

This week, Leyland Cecco, who lives in Toronto, was in the area visiting family and shot video of the herd on the move.

READ MORE: Elk herd crosses highway in the Okanagan

He was driving to Cranbrook along the highway when he saw the elk starting to move out of the trees.

“More and more just kept pouring out of the woods,” he said. “There were cars pulling over to watch. I took my iPhone out and I thought, ‘Oh, this is going to be cool.’”

Cecco’s father is from Kimberley and spent many summers in the area with him.

“I’ve never seen a herd that large. I showed it to a few people and they were blown away. Even local people I showed it to thought it was something special. It was a very cool experience.”


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Tossed beer can takes B.C. conservation officers to unlicensed guns
Next story
Federal government wants you to join ‘Dumbledore’s Army’

Just Posted

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: The Suquash triangle

Douglas Bradshaw is a landscape/wildlife photographer based out of Port Alice, B.C.

Stellar Jay Organics is no longer, now known as North Island Cannabis

“Everything we’ve put into this project has been with a lot of heart”

Seniors need your help to grow their new greenhouse at the Senior Citizens Centre

drop by the Senior’s Centre to sign up for a work party or call Kris Huddlestan at 250-949-9744.

New faces at Seven Hills Golf and Country Club

Seven Hills Golf and Country Club is getting ready for it’s 2019… Continue reading

Scotiabank faces disgruntled Port Alice crowd

Residents were told the ATM will not be staying, along with the vault and other physical attributes.

VIDEO: Driver captures East Kootenay elk herd on the move

Leyland Cecco spotted the herd while he was driving on Highway 95A to Cranbrook

Province to review $40K annual grant for society linked to anti-vaccine claims

B.C. ministry confirms funding is under review for the Health Action Network Society

‘I’ll miss you all’: Facebook message posted moments before fatal Surrey crash

Neighbours report seeing police at nearby home in days before mother and sons found dead in wreck

B.C. boys, ages 15 and 16, hurt after SUV hits tree and catches fire

Police suspect speed was factor in early morning crash that left driver clinging to life

Supreme Court stresses jail should be ‘the exception’ for people awaiting trial

The case started due to Corey Lee James Myers, who was arrested on firearms charges in B.C. three years ago

B.C. human rights tribunal rules anti-transgender poster campaign discriminatory

The posters called Morgane Oger a ‘biological male who has renamed himself’

Plane that crashed after Abbotsford airshow wasn’t allowed to carry paying passengers: report

Five people, including four passengers, were hurt in crash at Abbotsford International Airport

‘Opera dolls,’ family photos and ATV stolen from B.C. home of dead person

Family discovers theft when checking on Abbotsford residence

Woman stabbed on Nanaimo seawall in what appears to have been random attack

17-year-old suspect in custody, 30-year-old victim in stable condition

Most Read