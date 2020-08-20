VIDEO: Cougar spooks deer in Vancouver Island subdivision

A Campbell River resident captured video footage of a couple of nervous deer on his lawn Thursday morning.

The reason for the deer’s nervousness could be seen in the background – a cougar scuttling away from the scene in Campbell River’s Discovery Passage area in the north end of the community.

The drama took place in Cody Aubie’s front yard on the corner of Pengelly and Barclay at 6:30 a.m. and he posted on Facebook about it.

“I was watching the deer (kinda a normal thing for me) as I made my coffee,” Aubie told the Campbell River Mirror. “One was just laying down half asleep the other was almost like rolling around like a dog. Then all of a sudden, they jumped up spooked so I was watching to see if someone was walking a dog down the road.

“Then I saw the cat. It at first looked to be creeping up on the deer but once was spotted it seemed to change direction and then picked up speed to get out of the open. I’ve been watching these deer since I moved into the house in March. Never would I have imagined to see a cougar.”

ALSO WATCH: Strathcona Park cougar sighting caps off gruelling trip for backpacking duo

