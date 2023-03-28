A team spent more than two hours redirecting a juvenile elephant away from the Trans-Canada Highway in Saanich. (Gorge Tillicum Community Association/Facebook)

A team spent more than two hours redirecting a juvenile elephant away from the Trans-Canada Highway in Saanich. (Gorge Tillicum Community Association/Facebook)

Wrong turn temporarily strands moulting elephant seal on B.C. highway

Some serious gruntwork needed by police and fisheries officials to return it to nearby waterway

A walk in the park unveiled an unusual visitor.

A juvenile elephant seal was found near an exit ramp of the Trans-Canada Highway in the Victoria suburb of Saanich on Monday, March 27.

In a post on the Gorge Tillicum Community Association Facebook page, Dorthy Chambers said the seal had made a wrong turn when looking for a quiet place to moult and ended up near the highway.

Two officers with Fisheries and Oceans Canada and two officers with the Saanich Police Department nudged the seal back over the berm and into Cuthbert Holmes Park. It was a slow process, taking about an hour-and-a-half of grunt work – both from the officers and the seal.

Chambers joined officers in the park and said it took another hour to get the seal back into Colquitz Creek.

READ MORE: Elephant seal picks busy spot for catastrophic moult

Saanich Police Departmentseals

Previous story
‘Those who ski together, stay together’: American couple re-enact mountaintop proposal near Nakusp

Just Posted

Saanich North and the Islands MLA Adam Olsen Monday (March 27) said he remains concerned about funding for the Island Coastal Economic Trust (ICET), which supports economic development on Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast. (Black Press Media file photo)
Critics fear B.C. poised to freeze $300 million Vancouver Island development fund

Rumours are swirling on social media about a possible McDonald’s being opened in Port Hardy at the old Shell gas station site that was recently demolished. (Megyn Williams photo)
Application submitted to the district for a McDonald’s in Port Hardy

Surfrider Pacific Rim’s Alys Hoyland, front, Amorita Adair, and Laurie Hannah are stoked about swapping out the foam on Tofino’s First Street dock with more eco-friendly air-filled floats in 2021. (Nora O’Malley photo)
North Island MP wants to ban polystyrene to keep foams out of oceans

Kwakiutl First Nation master carver Stan Hunt’s 18-foot monument to Indigenous children who were abused and died while attending residential schools is taking shape and nearly ready to be painted. (Megyn Williams photo)
B.C. residential school monument ‘asking for these children’s spirits to come home’