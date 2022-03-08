New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh responds to a question during a news conference. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh responds to a question during a news conference. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canadian immigration program for Ukraine too limited: Singh

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says Canada should not limit its new immigration program

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says Canada should not limit its new immigration program for people fleeing Ukraine just to Ukrainian citizens. Two Ukrainian-Canadians got emotional describing how hard it is for their families in Ukraine to get to safety.

RussiaUkraine

Previous story
Trudeau heading to Europe as Ukraine crisis intensifies

Just Posted

Email letters to editor@northislandgazette.com
Importance of forest sector not to be underestimated, says truck loggers association

A king salmon is laid out for inspection by Alaska Department of Fish and Game at the Mike Pusich Douglas Harbor officials at last year’s Golden North Salmon Derby on Aug. 25, 2019. Despite some setbacks the derby will take place this year, though with some changes to adapt to the coronavirus pandemic. (Peter Segall / Juneau Empire)
Feds leaving West Coast fishing sector to flounder after salmon closures, harvesters say

Port Hardy mayor Dennis Dugas awards Anika Tarata with the 2022 Small Craft Harbours Regional Distinction Award. (video screenshot)
Port Hardy harbour manager wins 2022 regional distinction award

Ships work to control a fire onboard the MV Zim Kingston about eight kilometres from the shore in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, October 25, 2021. A volunteer organization that has been cleaning up debris from the cargo ship that lost 109 containers off the B.C. coast last fall says the incident should be a wake-up call to the need for more urgent action.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Beach cleaners say debris from cargo ship spill still spreading along B.C. coast