In the image from video provided by Notre Dame Law School, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Altio speaks at the Notre Dame Law School’s Religious Liberty Summit in Rome, on July 21, 2022. Alito mocked foreign leaders’ criticism of the Supreme Court decision he authored overturning a constitutional right to abortion, in his first public comments since last month’s ruling.(Notre Dame Law School via AP)

In the image from video provided by Notre Dame Law School, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Altio speaks at the Notre Dame Law School’s Religious Liberty Summit in Rome, on July 21, 2022. Alito mocked foreign leaders’ criticism of the Supreme Court decision he authored overturning a constitutional right to abortion, in his first public comments since last month’s ruling.(Notre Dame Law School via AP)

VIDEO: U.S. Justice mocks Trudeau, other foreign leaders critical of Roe v. Wade overturning

Justice Samuel Altio made remarks at religious liberty conference in Rome

Justice Samuel Alito mocked foreign leaders’ criticism of the U.S. Supreme Court decision he authored overturning a constitutional right to abortion, in his first public comments since last month’s ruling.

He made the comments while speaking at a religious liberty conference in Rome last week.

-The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

abortionHealthPoliticsSupreme CourtUnited States

Previous story
Help Wanted: After pandemic pivots, where have Canadian workers gone?

Just Posted

The Spirit Bear, shown here preying on salmon in coastal British Columbia, is one of British Columbia’s recognized symbols. (Andrew S. Wright photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about British Columbia?

Island Health logo
Overnight service interruptions scheduled for Cormorant Island Community Health Centre

Black Press Media file photo
Convicted sex offender charged with indecent acts in Port Hardy

Kwakiutl Forestry logo
Kwakiutl First Nation partners with North Island Community Forest