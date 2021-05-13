POLL QUESTION OF THE WEEK: Are you planning on travelling this May long weekend?

Are you planning on travelling this May long weekend? Vote below and have your say.
On some areas of Island, more than 60 per cent of adults have received a vaccine dose
Province reports 8 new COVID-19 cases on Vancouver Island Wednesday
Island Health has leased space to use as an immediate clinic location to avert health crisis
District staff should be praised for their efforts in sucessfully applying for the grant funding
Prince Rupert, Indigenous communities show improvement
The team will be in the Comox Valley area from May 16 to 24
Driver who died veered across centre line into oncoming traffic for unknown reason, police say
Brown Drive Park closed as conservation officers search for her after she returned from relocation
Momma and babies made it safely back to the creek that runs behind Turner Way
Savings amassed from the insurance policy change will lead to one-time rebates for close to 4 million customers
Martin Bouchard says the pandemic has changed people’s routines and they aren’t getting out of their homes often, which could play a role in the brazen nature of shootings
Literacy Alberni receives $50K in funding to create web-driven system for reporting racism
The plaintiff is seeking contact with the married woman’s infant who he believes is his child
Campbell River minor baseball program switches ballparks over growing safety concerns
Announced Wednesday, 28 invitees are set to congregate in Calgary this summer to prepare for Beijing
One more death, 423 people in hospital with virus
Surrey RCMP is now releasing sketches of the suspect
Tesla’s partially automated driving system has been involved in multiple crashes that have resulted in at least 3 U.S. deaths
The teen, who cannot be publicly identified, pleaded guilty to possessing explosive material and counselling someone to detonate a bomb