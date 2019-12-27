Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Comments are welcome

“I have big shoulders and always enjoy a critique or comment on any of my images”

When I’m walking in the old growth I’m always looking for something special to photograph. If I do find a scene that is interesting, it seems as though there is always something in the composition that needs to be eliminated to make the image flow. I’m going for an image that needs the least amount of editing. The best image is the most realistic image.

It seems with all the amount of editing programs out there to enhance images, we photographers have lost the realistic feel of what a great photo should look like. Too saturated and too much contrast are what I usually see. Don’t forget to mention the un-natural colours. I see people posting pictures like this all the time on Facebook and even on photography pages.

I understand that I’m too critical of photos and many sites have a non critiquing policy, but when people comment that an image is stunning when it’s actually over edited, I find myself having a hard time biting my lip. I find this is not helpful for either the viewer or poster.

One should never be mean with their comments on any kind of posting. You have to realize that most people are not posting their picture for a critique. Most posters are just wanting to share a moment that they feel is sentimentally important. I have big shoulders and always enjoy a critique or comment on any of my images. It helps me grow as a photographer and if I feel you are wrong I will definitely comment back.

This week’s image is one that really caught my eye and I have done some editing on this one.

This week's image is one that really caught my eye and I have done some editing on this one.

Douglas Bradshaw has lived in the North Island for 33 years. He is a Landscape and Wildlife photographer based out of Port Alice B.C. His website is portalicephoto.com follow him on YouTube and Facebook at Port Alice Photography, Images by Douglas Bradshaw

