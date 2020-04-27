A merlin sitting on a branch. (Port Alice Photography, Images by Douglas Bradshaw)

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Photo editing

‘Many years ago I went through all my family photos and scanned them to digital’

If you are looking for something new to do while you are at home isolating, how about trying getting your old family photos organized and fixed up for printing.

What a better time than now to practice up on your photo editing skills and to try new programs too.

Many years ago I went through all my family photos and scanned them to digital.

I learned a few things about doing that.

When you save the photos, you have to think about that in ten or twenty years from now and you want to open up that file, will you still have that program or one that will be able to open it?

So save the photos into a common type of file like a Jpeg for example.

If you have access to a scanner, scan your photos at the highest quality.

This is will help if you decide to print that photo at a larger size.

Fixing dirt spots or a smudge or even having to change the colour temperature of the old photo is common.

This is where your skills in editing will shine and the majority of your time should be used.

If you have trouble trying to fix the photo, take a break and watch a few tutorials on how to do it.

Now it’s done and you want to save it or print it, you may find the size of the file is good for posting it to Facebook and looking at it on your computer but too small for printing.

There is a program I use called Gigapixel AI that does an excellent job upsizing files.

You can download it as a trial, so you can fix all those family photos for free and then delete the program after thirty days. This weeks photo highlight is a shot of a merlin in which I used Gigapixel AI to enlarge the file for printing.

Douglas Bradshaw has lived in the North Island for 33 years. He is a Landscape and Wildlife photographer based out of Port Alice B.C. His website is portalicephoto.com follow him on YouTube and Facebook at Port Alice Photography, Images by Douglas Bradshaw

NaturePhotography

