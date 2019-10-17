PORT ALICE IMAGES, DOUGLAS BRADSHAW PHOTOGRAPHY Douglas Bradshaw snapped this image of a few leaves in the rain last year and also this year.

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Rainy days

“Forest photography is perfect on rainy days”

I bet most of you put the camera away during rainy days. I keep shooting on rainy days, but I adjust for the rain. The most important part is to keep the camera and lens dry. It’s as simple as pulling a plastic bag over the camera body, and then with the opening of the bag towards the lens hood, attach a elastic band to hold it in place. Poke a hole for the eye piece and you have a cheap camera rain hood.

Just packing along an umbrella keeps the camera and yourself dry but you end up doing everything with one hand, and if there is any wind, forget about that. Stay out of the wind, don’t shoot high and low locations. The beach is definitely a no go and also mountain areas.

Forest photography is perfect on rainy days. There is an old saying … shoot what is around you. I drove a half a block down to my neighbours driveway in my truck and stood in the truck bed to catch an image of an oak tree.

Last year I did the same thing. He must think I’m a nut. The colours on the leaves are stunning. I took the image in the rain last year and also this year. I think I’ll make it an annual thing.

Douglas Bradshaw has lived in the North Island for 33 years. He is a Landscape and Wildlife photographer based out of Port Alice B.C. His website is portalicephoto.com

