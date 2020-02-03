A soggy North Island eagle captured by Douglas Bradshaw. (Port Alice Photography, Images by Douglas Bradshaw)

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Soggy eagle

“When times are hard and food is available at the landfill to scavenge, the eagles are plentiful”

Just south of the Seven Mile Land Fill is a short dirt road that leads on to Rupert Main. At the bottom of this road is a swampy area that has a number of standing cedars with branches filled with crows and eagles. The proximity to the land fill is the reason.

When times are hard and food is available at the landfill to scavenge, the eagles are plentiful. Last week I drove by and saw all the eagles toughing out the wet days up in the trees. I felt sorry for them with all their feathers drenched and their wings up in the air trying to dry off. I spotted the juvenile eagles and they looked like they were even more wet than the adults. Maybe this is just me feeling sorry for them.

As the eagles sat there soaking wet in the trees, I noticed a number of crows fly from tree to tree with little regard for the eagles. The crows seemed to know the time was right for mocking and flaunting. Next time you drive by the land fill and have a minute or two to spare, stop and have a look at the wildlife at the swamp. I took an image of this eagle that day. It was one of the ones that seemed to be suffering from soggy feathers.

Douglas Bradshaw has lived in the North Island for 33 years. He is a Landscape and Wildlife photographer based out of Port Alice B.C. His website is portalicephoto.com follow him on YouTube and Facebook at Port Alice Photography, Images by Douglas Bradshaw

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Cannabis challenges hurt B.C. economy

Just Posted

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Soggy eagle

“When times are hard and food is available at the landfill to scavenge, the eagles are plentiful”

Steelworkers union, Western Forest Products look to end seven-month strike

Two sides meeting with mediators Sunday

Port McNeill council looks at funding opportunity for a community based transportation system

The goal is to encourage people to commute by foot, bike or other forms of active transportation.

Fort Rupert Curling Club’s Ladies Bonspiel results

Team Heavenor Hell are the new Miss FRCC champs.

Port Hardy ‘Set for Life’ winner ready to become uncle of the year

“I’ll be sure to have some scratch tickets in everyone’s stocking at Christmas”

Two young men found dead, third still missing in Sooke

The three men were last seen at a home in Sooke on Friday night around 11 p.m

B.C. planning evacuation route for hundreds stuck on Sasquatch Mountain after landslide

Cars could be escorted down Monday if conditions are safe, MOTI says.

Dog rescued in Maple Ridge after getting swept into fast-flowing culvert

Owner calls his dog’s survival ‘a miracle’

B.C. dad appeals court ruling preventing his five kids from taking bus alone

Adrian Cook has argued his kids can take the bus alone

Searching Sun Peaks for missing 14-year-old snowboarder

Carson Hadwin took a shuttle to Sun Peaks on Sunday, Feb. 2 but did not catch the shuttle home

Air Canada flight due to make emergency landing in Madrid

Madrid residents posted videos online showing a plane flying unusually low

Climate activist Greta Thunberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

The teen has encouraged students to skip school to join protests demanding faster action on climate change

Weekly earnings on the rise in B.C., but remain behind the rest of Canada

Non-farm payroll employees in British Columbia earned an average of $1,011 per week in November 2019

Canadian evacuees from China to be quarantined at Ontario military base

The number of Canadians who want to flee the Chinese province afflicted by the virus climbed to 325

Most Read