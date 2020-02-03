Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Soggy eagle

“When times are hard and food is available at the landfill to scavenge, the eagles are plentiful”

Just south of the Seven Mile Land Fill is a short dirt road that leads on to Rupert Main. At the bottom of this road is a swampy area that has a number of standing cedars with branches filled with crows and eagles. The proximity to the land fill is the reason.

When times are hard and food is available at the landfill to scavenge, the eagles are plentiful. Last week I drove by and saw all the eagles toughing out the wet days up in the trees. I felt sorry for them with all their feathers drenched and their wings up in the air trying to dry off. I spotted the juvenile eagles and they looked like they were even more wet than the adults. Maybe this is just me feeling sorry for them.

As the eagles sat there soaking wet in the trees, I noticed a number of crows fly from tree to tree with little regard for the eagles. The crows seemed to know the time was right for mocking and flaunting. Next time you drive by the land fill and have a minute or two to spare, stop and have a look at the wildlife at the swamp. I took an image of this eagle that day. It was one of the ones that seemed to be suffering from soggy feathers.

Douglas Bradshaw has lived in the North Island for 33 years. He is a Landscape and Wildlife photographer based out of Port Alice B.C. His website is portalicephoto.com follow him on YouTube and Facebook at Port Alice Photography, Images by Douglas Bradshaw

