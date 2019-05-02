PORT ALICE PHOTOGRAPHY, IMAGES BY DOUGLAS BRADSHAW Douglas Bradshaw travelled to the Bonanza Lake forest district in an area called Kaikash to take these two stunning landscape photos.

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Stunning view of the Broughton Archipelago

At the top I stopped and photographed in two locations with clear views over the trees to the strait

Many years ago I did some work in the Bonanza Lake forest district in an area called Kaikash.

It was a long drive from Port Alice everyday but it kept the wolf from the door. One of the benefits from working there was the incredible view from top of that hill over looking Johnstone strait.

On Tuesday afternoon after the logging traffic was done, I took off on my ATV from Beaver Cove out Kokish Main and up to Kaikash to capture some of those views I once had working there.

Up at the top I stopped and photographed in two locations with clear views over the trees to the strait. It was just like I remembered. Stunning views of the Broughton Archipelago and the Coastal Mountains.

The view screamed for a panorama, so I leveled the tripod with a 70-200 mm lens attached and made this image.

The ride back down the mountain was a little chilly as the sunset but I did have some time to scope some new locations along the Kokish river for a future photo adventure.

Douglas Bradshaw has lived in the North Island for 33 years. He is a Landscape and Wildlife photographer based out of Port Alice B.C. His website is portalicephoto.com follow him on YouTube and Facebook at Port Alice Photography, Images by Douglas Bradshaw

 

