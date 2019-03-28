Port Alice Photography, Images by Douglas Bradshaw Suquash Beach is an amazing spot for photographers.

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: The Suquash triangle

Douglas Bradshaw is a landscape/wildlife photographer based out of Port Alice, B.C.

Hi, My name is Douglas Bradshaw and I have been a North Island resident since 1986.

Most will know me as the former Production Manager at Neucel but I’m hoping most will recognize me from my “Port Alice Photography, Images by Douglas Bradshaw”.

I contacted North Island Gazette Editor Tyson Whitney about being an article/photo contributor for the Gazette because there are so many great locations on the North Island to visit and photograph and I’d love to show them to you.

There is no doubt about it, the North Island beauty is there and in my opening article/image I’d like to expose to you Suqaush Beach. This former coal mine site is a photographers happy spot, I shoot there often.

I love taking a few images inside the forest when the tide is high and when the fog is in but what I like most is to walk out to the beach and head north towards all the boulders when the tide is low.

Early morning, with the sun at your back, the beach boulders are illuminated perfectly with soft warm light.

Here is one I like to call the “Suquash triangle”.

Douglas Bradshaw has lived in the North Island for 33 years. He is a Landscape and Wildlife photographer based out of Port Alice B.C. His website is portalicephoto.com follow him on YouTube and Facebook at Port Alice Photography, Images by Douglas Bradshaw

