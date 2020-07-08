Fishing so far has been great this season in the north Island

‘I can’t think of a better way to spend Canada Day. This year I got to fish with two amazing guests’

Stephanie from Ontario with a 32lb spring. She said it was the fish of a life time for her and she played it beautifully. (Steven Cahill photo)

Offshore fishing has started to pick up this week.

There has been some big salmon tides pushing around and bringing in the bigger chinook and small coho. For some it’s been hit and miss, while for others it’s been right on point. We took a 32.5lb chinook and then the day after a fellow colleague and guide took a 29.5lb chinook.

There are definitely some quality fish around for those of us who have the finger on the pulse. We managed some great halibut fishing both inside and out with 102cm and 123cm for the win. Our guests could not be happier.

The nasty high winds and bad weather have kept most folks from fishing offshore for part of this week and it seems we have had a bit of a break from it and next week as well fingers crossed.

The halibut fishing so far this week has been great. As for the prawn fishing this week, it has not been so good and we are awaiting the commercial side to close so we can go back to getting some for our guests. In the mean time, I believe the fellas at the dock will sell you a tub or two if you ask them.

I can’t think of a better way to spend Canada Day. This year I got to fish with two amazing guests. Thank you Darcy and Stephanie.

So until next time folks, tight lines and tips up and keep on fishin’!

Please ensure to record your halibut lengths and answer questions from our fish observers. The data they collect is very important to our retention limits. Also please ensure you fill out your hatchery head depot info properly with place caught and length. That data is key for our clip marked fishery. Please be a part of the solution and not a part of the problem.

Steven Cahill is an original pro staff member of Oki Tackle, Light House Lures and freelance writer as well as Owner of Hook’n Them Up Fishing Charters located in Port McNeill, Port Hardy ,Quatsino Sound & Rivers Inlet

Toll-Free:1-855-805(FISH)3474

Cell 250-230-0579 www.vanislefishing.com

www.porthardyfishing.ca

