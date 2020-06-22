OPINION: North Island gas prices are outrageous

Where was our MLA Claire Trevena when we needed her?

Well, it will be none other than gas prices.

Yes, it is a time-honoured north Island tradition to complain about gas prices here being so high (129 in Port Hardy last I checked), and I’m finally going to take the plunge and wade into the debate.

I think it’s fairly obvious to anyone who lives here that the price of gas is outrageous.

Why should we be paying more than the actual cost of driving the fuel up here from Campbell River? To put it plainly and simply, it’s gouging.

If you want to argue that point, go ahead and send in a letter to the editor and try, but Port McNeill local Bill McQuarrie has already crunched the numbers and proved we are getting gouged. All you have to do is google “Bill McQuarrie gas prices North Island Gazette” and you can give his excellent column on gas gouging a re-read and educate yourself.

Which leads to my next point; where’s the accountability?

I know our North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney wrote a letter in 2019 requesting for federal agency to oversee gas prices in B.C., but did anything actually end up getting done about it?

Recently in the news it was also announced that there are four communities that are going to be having their gas prices tracked, Revelstoke, Powell River, Port Alberni and Squamish, and here I am wondering why exactly the north Island area, or at the very least Port Hardy, isn’t going to be included in this study.

Does anyone have an answer to this?

Well, according to an article on the issue, MLA for Columbia River-Revelstoke, Doug Clovechok, sent a letter in April demanding answers to the stark differences in gas prices within the constituency.

Where was our MLA Claire Trevena when we needed her? She should have been on top of this, fighting for our gas prices to be tracked just like these other communities.

