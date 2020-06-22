OPINION: North Island gas prices are outrageous

Where was our MLA Claire Trevena when we needed her?

Hello and welcome back to Tyson’s Thoughts.

I’ve been on quite the roll lately, writing editorials and speaking my mind on all things I find interesting. What will I be discussing this week, you might be wondering?

Well, it will be none other than gas prices.

Yes, it is a time-honoured north Island tradition to complain about gas prices here being so high (129 in Port Hardy last I checked), and I’m finally going to take the plunge and wade into the debate.

I think it’s fairly obvious to anyone who lives here that the price of gas is outrageous.

Why should we be paying more than the actual cost of driving the fuel up here from Campbell River? To put it plainly and simply, it’s gouging.

If you want to argue that point, go ahead and send in a letter to the editor and try, but Port McNeill local Bill McQuarrie has already crunched the numbers and proved we are getting gouged. All you have to do is google “Bill McQuarrie gas prices North Island Gazette” and you can give his excellent column on gas gouging a re-read and educate yourself.

Which leads to my next point; where’s the accountability?

I know our North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney wrote a letter in 2019 requesting for federal agency to oversee gas prices in B.C., but did anything actually end up getting done about it?

Recently in the news it was also announced that there are four communities that are going to be having their gas prices tracked, Revelstoke, Powell River, Port Alberni and Squamish, and here I am wondering why exactly the north Island area, or at the very least Port Hardy, isn’t going to be included in this study.

Does anyone have an answer to this?

Well, according to an article on the issue, MLA for Columbia River-Revelstoke, Doug Clovechok, sent a letter in April demanding answers to the stark differences in gas prices within the constituency.

Where was our MLA Claire Trevena when we needed her? She should have been on top of this, fighting for our gas prices to be tracked just like these other communities.

Tyson Whitney is an award-winning journalist who was born and raised in Port Hardy. His family has lived in Port Hardy for more than 40 years. He graduated with a degree in writing from Vancouver Island University in 2008. Email: editor@northislandgazette.com

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fishin’ Corner: It’s important to take your kids fishing

Just Posted

Land-based fish farm Kuterra leased to American investment firm

Emergent Holdings interested in developing mass land-based fish farming

Concerns raised about crew numbers for new BC Ferries

New boats arrived for routes to Sointula-Alert Bay-Port McNeill and Texada Island-Powell River

District of Port Hardy has no plans to move the KSM Skatepark

‘We are definitely happy we have it, and we want to keep it maintained to level it’s currently at’

Tree planters adapt to working during pandemic

Tree planters in B.C. doing essential work in awkward places

New BC Ferry ‘Island Aurora’ starts service off Northern Vancouver Island

Island Aurora will replace the 51-year old Quadra Queen II.

‘Lifeguard’ app launches as a made-in-B.C. solution to help prevent overdose deaths

B.C. recorded record-breaking number of fatal overdoses in May

OPINION: North Island gas prices are outrageous

Where was our MLA Claire Trevena when we needed her?

Online poll finds 43 per cent of Chinese-Canadians faced threats over COVID-19

Just over half expressed worry that Asian children would be bullied when they return to school

COVID-19 might speed up, not slow down transit use: advocates

Some say post-pandemic times are the perfect moment to improve on basics

UBC Board of Governors chair resigns after ‘liking’ anti-protest tweets

Korenberg liked a tweet comparing Black Lives Matter, anti-fascists to the “paramilitary wings” of Hitler, Mussolini

Creeping slide prompts evacuation alert, road closure in Old Fort, B.C.

Second time in two years the road has closed

B.C.’s Pacwest conference cancels all fall sports

Men’s and women’s soccer, golf, volleyball and basketball will not compete until 2021

National Indigenous Peoples Day goes virtual amid pandemic restrictions

People all around Canada are finding new ways to celebrate this year

Masks, social distancing make communication harder for those with hearing loss

Face shields, masks with clear centre marketed to help people who rely on lip reading

Most Read