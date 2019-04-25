Sports Talk with Tyson: First round of the season at Seven Hills Golf and Country Club

“I usually golf with my best friend Brian, and it’s always entertaining whenever we hit the links”

PROFILE PHOTO COURTESY OF KIMBERELY KUFAAS PHOTOGRAPHY Sports Talk with Tyson is a column exclusively here at the North Island Gazette that covers all things sports related in the North Island. Have some thoughts about Sports Talk with Tyson? Email a letter to editor@northislandgazette.com and we will publish it online and in print.

Welcome back to Sport’s Talk with Tyson for the second week in a row, othwise known as the column that discusses all things sports around the North Island.

I played my first round of golf this season at the Seven Hills Golf and Country Club on Good Friday.

It was a pretty nice day out after a few ugly weeks of rain, and I found the course to be in great condition all things considered (my feet got soaked, but that’s neither here nor there).

I’m not a great golfer by any means, I don’t play enough to be considered “good” or even “somewhat decent” at the game, but I still get out there and enjoy the day, even when the course is wet and my feet get soaked and I’m shanking shots left and right.

I usually golf with my best friend Brian, and it’s always entertaining whenever we hit the links.

We’ve been golfing at Seven Hills since we were probably around 13, when our parents would drop us off and tell us go have some fun.

Even back when we were kids, Brian liked to shout and curse and try to snap his golf clubs when he missed a shot.

To this day, that hasn’t changed much.

Me, I’m pretty calm in my relatively old age now, and for whatever reason, I prefer to carry my bag around the course instead of rent a golf cart.

I think maybe it’s because I like the exercise and how it gives me more time to think about my shots.

Or maybe it’s because I enjoy the fresh air and want to really take a second to breathe it in.

Or maybe I just like to extend the misery and really get my 25 bucks worth.

Regardless of how cheap a round of golf here is, and 25 bucks is very cheap considering what other places charge to play on Vancouver Island, Seven Hills is one of the most beautiful spots you can visit here in the North Island.

It’s so quiet and peaceful, and it really puts me at ease whenever I’m having a bad day.

The food is very tasty as well, and there’s nothing quite like having a cold one on the deck overlooking the course on a warm summer’s day.

Most of the time I don’t even keep score anymore, I just go out and swing for the fences and if I make a nice shot, great. If I don’t, oh well, there’s still more golf yet to be played.

I suppose golf is like life in a lot of ways.

You ride it till she bucks you, and then you get up and keep going.

Sounds about right to me.

Tyson Whitney is an award-winning journalist who was born and raised in Port Hardy. His family has lived in Port Hardy for more than 40 years. He graduated with a degree in writing from Vancouver Island University in 2008. Email: editor@northislandgazette.com