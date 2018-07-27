Tara’s Tee Box: Golf is a great family sport

“Golf is the sport of a lifetime that all can participate in at every level of skill.”

Golf is a great family sport.

It’s a game that has been long known for it’s “gentlemanly” ways of honour, respect and proper etiquette. In today’s world, it’s refreshing to see that these attitudes and attributes still exist within sport.

However, in our current fast paced and high energy lifestyle, it’s hard to keep up with all the other activities.

The one thing that I know for sure is that golf is a great family sport. Everyone can play, whether your three-years-old or 100.

It’s a social, fun, and healthy way to get together as a family. Learning together can be fun and affordable by going to a driving range, taking beginner lessons, or even joining in on a family day.

Golf is the sport of a lifetime that all can participate in at every level of skill. Grandparents, kids, parents, aunts and uncles. My favorite memories of learning to golf was playing with my four brothers, sister and my parents. We went out in two foursomes regularly, and now I can look back and be grateful for the profession I ended up having.

Fun was the number one reason I played then, and it still is today!

For details on Seven Hills Golf and Country Club’s family days events and prices for kids of all ages, please call 250.949.9818 or email sevenhills@live.ca

Tara Roden has been a golf professional for 28 years and is now working at Seven Hills Golf and Country Club, which is located just off the Port Alice highway.