Tara’s Tee Box: What do Women Want in their golf game?

Welcome to another edition of Tara’s Tee Box! Seven Hills Golf and Country Club’s new golf professional Tara Roden will be writing golf tips columns exclusively for the North Island Gazette.

What do Women Want in their golf game?

For women, golf clubs, “knowing how” to play and having fun at events, are the keys to keeping women in the game. There are many golf club options to choose from, and to simplify, we can make note of a few basic points to help you understand what is best for you.

Commitment Level – What is the players’ intentions for playing golf (how often, long term, just trying it)?

Budget – What is the amount of finance they are able to commit to reasonably?

Club Specification – How do you match the equipment to the individual?

The budget is an important consideration. Golf clubs are available at such a wide range of dollar value. You do not have to spend your life savings on good equipment to start playing. There are incredible options out there, and my suggestion is to decide what commitment level you have towards learning the game and decide on your initial budget based on the frequency you intend to play. This can always change as you progress in the game.

Your goal is to get good clubs in your hands that suit you, so you will enjoy the learning the game that much more. The better suited the equipment is for you, the easier it is to learn and more enjoyable to play.

If you have good clubs, you will play more often. Learning the game with lessons can give you more confidence to have fun on the course.

Knowing what, when, and how to practice is also key for your golf game’s improvement. Plus getting onto the golf course with friends, or meeting new friends, is also a way to keep the interest of women in the game.

We hope to see more women out at Seven Hills this summer.

Tara Roden has been a golf professional for 28 years and is now working at Seven Hills Golf and Country Club.