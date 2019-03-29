Tyson’s Thoughts: Sunny days

PROFILE PHOTO COURTESY OF KIMBERLEY KUFAAS PHOTOGRAPHY Tyson’s Thoughts is a weekly column posted every Thursday at northislandgazette.com and in print the following Wednesday. Have some thoughts about my thoughts? Email editor@northislandgazette.com

Ah, spring is finally here.

With so much beauty outside right now it’s honestly hard for me to focus on anything else.

For those that have been following my journalism career here at the Gazette for the entire three years and four months I’ve been working in the industry, you know that I usually like to write about subject matter that is hard hitting and tough to swallow.

Why is that, you might be wondering?

I think it’s mainly because I like being as honest as possible.

I could fill the North Island Gazette with “hearts and flowers” every week, but we all know that wouldn’t be reality.

The North Island is the same as any place, it has its fair share of problems and it also has its nice side that makes the area beautiful.

So with that said, what am I going to write about this week?

Hearts and flowers!

Yes, it is too nice outside right now and I intend on highlighting some cool things you can do around the North Island now that the sun is shining and birds are singing.

A lot of people ask me what the best outdoor activities are here in Port Hardy, and I always answer with “kayaking” first and foremost.

I have kayaked around a few really nice areas here over the 23 years I’ve lived in the North Island, and it’s always been a fun experience out on the water exploring the vast nature.

There’s actually a few companies locally who do kayaking tours, and I recommend hitting up google and finding which one suits you the best if you want to give it a shot.

You could also go on an adventure and check out the numerous hikes and trails that are offered around these parts. A friend of mine recently did the hike out to the airplane crash site that starts near the BC Ferries terminal on ______ road.

Paddle board rentals are also available locally, if that’s more your kind of thing. I’ve never used one before but I’m sure they are fun. Rent one, go out to Storey’s Beach and paddle around in the sunshine, sounds like a perfect way to spend the day.

These are just a few options available for what the North Island has to offer when it comes to outdoor activities.

What’s your favourite thing to do on sunny day’s in the North Island?

Tyson Whitney is an award-winning journalist who was born and raised in Port Hardy. His family has lived in Port Hardy for more than 40 years. He graduated with a degree in writing from Vancouver Island University in 2008. Email: editor@northislandgazette.com